Johnson & Johnson risks UK lawsuit over talc cancer claim

LONDON: UK claimants on Wednesday announced legal action against US pharmaceutical and cosmetics giant Johnson & Johnson, alleging that women diagnosed with cancers were exposed to asbestos in the company’s talcum powder.

J&J risks UK court action for the first time over the allegations, having faced a series of similar lawsuits in North America.

KP law, the firm representing about 2,000 claimants, said “women who have been diagnosed with life-chan­ging and life-limiting cancers were exposed to asbestos contained within the company’s talcum powder”.

In response Erik Haas, J&J’s worldwide vice president of litigation, said “Johnson & Johnson takes the issue of talc safety incredibly seriously and always has”. Haas added that J&J’s own analysis found an absence of asbestos contamination in its products and said “independent science makes clear that talc is not associated with the risk of ovarian cancer nor mesothelioma”.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2024

