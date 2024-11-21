Johnson & Johnson risks UK lawsuit over talc cancer claim

LONDON: UK claimants on Wednesday announced legal action against US pharmaceutical and cosmetics giant Johnson & Johnson, alleging that women diagnosed with cancers were exposed to asbestos in the company’s talcum powder.

J&J risks UK court action for the first time over the allegations, having faced a series of similar lawsuits in North America.

KP law, the firm representing about 2,000 claimants, said “women who have been diagnosed with life-chan­ging and life-limiting cancers were exposed to asbestos contained within the company’s talcum powder”.

In response Erik Haas, J&J’s worldwide vice president of litigation, said “Johnson & Johnson takes the issue of talc safety incredibly seriously and always has”. Haas added that J&J’s own analysis found an absence of asbestos contamination in its products and said “independent science makes clear that talc is not associated with the risk of ovarian cancer nor mesothelioma”.

