E-Paper | November 21, 2024

IHC asked to decide Islamabad plots case afresh

Nasir Iqbal Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 09:34am

The gateway to invoke judicial review of the high court is only when there is an application or appeal by the aggrieved or affected party. And in the absence of any such application, the high court may enter into “the domain of judicial overreach”, which is the exercise of power without any legal basis and the same falls within the ambit of interference and encroachment on the legislative and executive domain.

Since no comments were sought from FGEHA and the beneficiaries of the revised policy were neither put to notice nor impleaded in the proceedings, they were caught by surprise when the revised policy was struck down by the high court, the SC noted. It was mandatory to hear all affected and beneficiaries before any decision was taken, Justice Malik said, adding that this was sufficient to remand the matter back to the IHC to hear the appeal and petitions afresh giving everyone an opportunity to respond to the challenges made.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Military option
Updated 21 Nov, 2024

Military option

While restoring peace is essential, addressing Balochistan’s socioeconomic deprivation is equally important.
HIV/AIDS disaster
21 Nov, 2024

HIV/AIDS disaster

A TORTUROUS sense of déjà vu is attached to the latest health fiasco at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital. The largest...
Dubious pardon
21 Nov, 2024

Dubious pardon

IT is disturbing how a crime as grave as custodial death has culminated in an out-of-court ‘settlement’. The...
Islamabad protest
Updated 20 Nov, 2024

Islamabad protest

As Nov 24 draws nearer, both the PTI and the Islamabad administration must remain wary and keep within the limits of reason and the law.
PIA uncertainty
20 Nov, 2024

PIA uncertainty

THE failed attempt to privatise the national flag carrier late last month has led to a fierce debate around the...
T20 disappointment
20 Nov, 2024

T20 disappointment

AFTER experiencing the historic high of the One-day International series triumph against Australia, Pakistan came...