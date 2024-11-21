E-Paper | November 21, 2024

New species of cobia fish discovered off Gwadar coast

Hawwa Fazal Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 10:48am

Researchers procured two specimens for Rs16,000.—Courtesy Dr Sher K. Panhwar
Researchers procured two specimens for Rs16,000.—Courtesy Dr Sher K. Panhwar

KARACHI: Two new species of cobia fish — the long, meaty variety often featured in Hollywood movies depicting fishing competitions — were discovered off the coast of Pak­istan, according to a recently published study in peer-reviewed journal Zoologischer Anzeiger.

“At first glance, I thought it was another black king cobia but when I looked closer at the markings on its body, I knew it was different,” said Dr Sher Khan Panhwar, who along with his students was on a routine survey of the Gwadar fish harbour when he spotted the new species.

Dr Panhwar, a professor at Ka­­rachi Unive­rsity’s Center of Exc­ellence in Marine Biology and co-author of the study, said he went to the coastal area of Balo­chistan along with his students last year to study black king cobia or Rachycentron canadum, a commercially popular large fish found across the world.

After the discovery, Dr Panhwar and his team offered the fishermen money in ex­­ch­a­n­­ge for the fish. At first the fishermen refused, stating that the ‘Sangla’, a local name of the species before its discovery, had been booked by some buyers who enjoy its meat.

However, the team continued their efforts and finally with the help of some harbour officials managed to convince the fishermen and get their hands on specimens, weighing four and seven kilograms costing them about Rs16,000.

The specimens were then iced and sent to the laboratory which was 650km away from the Gwadar harbour, he said.

Back at the laboratory, Dr Pan­hwar and his colleague, Imtiaz Kashani, analysed the unusual cobias, examining their appearance, dissecting them, and comparing them with the typical species, they wrote in the study.

Soon clear patterns began to emerge.

The fish from Gwadar proved to be subtly yet consistently different, prompting the researchers to recognise that they had identified two new species.

One has been named the Blotchy Cobia, a nod to the large grey blotches marking found on its body and the Balochi language spoken in the region. The other is the Makran Cobia, named after the Makran coast where it was found.

“At this time, these species of cobia have only been spotted in Pakistan,” Dr Panhwar said.

According to the study, Blotchy Cobia (Ra­­chycentron blochii), are “torpedo-shaped”, weighing around eight pounds and are three feet long. They have “small eyes” which are masked by a greyish shade, “pointed” snouts and teeth on their mouth, jaw and tongue.

The Makran Cobia (Rachycentron makranensis) are slightly smaller, weighing six pounds and are two and a half feet long. It features “short”, “pointed” eyes of “moderate size” and small teeth distributed across its jaws, tongue, and the roof of its mouth.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Military option
Updated 21 Nov, 2024

Military option

While restoring peace is essential, addressing Balochistan’s socioeconomic deprivation is equally important.
HIV/AIDS disaster
21 Nov, 2024

HIV/AIDS disaster

A TORTUROUS sense of déjà vu is attached to the latest health fiasco at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital. The largest...
Dubious pardon
21 Nov, 2024

Dubious pardon

IT is disturbing how a crime as grave as custodial death has culminated in an out-of-court ‘settlement’. The...
Islamabad protest
Updated 20 Nov, 2024

Islamabad protest

As Nov 24 draws nearer, both the PTI and the Islamabad administration must remain wary and keep within the limits of reason and the law.
PIA uncertainty
20 Nov, 2024

PIA uncertainty

THE failed attempt to privatise the national flag carrier late last month has led to a fierce debate around the...
T20 disappointment
20 Nov, 2024

T20 disappointment

AFTER experiencing the historic high of the One-day International series triumph against Australia, Pakistan came...