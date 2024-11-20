IHC grants Imran bail in new Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to incarcerated former premier Imran Khan in a recent Toshakhana case.

IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the case today and granted bail subject to furnishing two bonds of Rs1 million each. The judge also ordered the PTI founder to appear before the trial court after bail, warning that the bail could be revoked if Imran did not cooperate with the court during the trial.

Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were apprehended in the case on July 13, following their acquittal in the Iddat case the same day.

While Bushra Bibi had secured bail in the case from the IHC last month, allowing her to be freed from jail, the PTI founder has remained incarcerated since his arrest on August 5 last year in a separate Toshakhana case.

In the most recent case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) accused the couple of retaining an expensive Bulgari jewellery set gifted by a foreign leader — including a necklace, earrings, bracelets, and rings — at a low price, saying it caused significant loss to the exchequer.

In September, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand had set the couple’s indictment in the case for October 2. However, it was deferred to October 5 on the defence counsel’s request for more time. A day prior to that, Judge Arjumand had rejected their post-arrest bail petitions.

On Oct 24, a day after the IHC approved her bail plea in the case, Bushra was released from Adiala Jail.

In its reference filed with the court, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accused Imran and his wife of illegally retaining the jewellery set gifted to Bushra by the Saudi royal family during their visit to the kingdom in May 2021.

In its reference, the anti-graft watchdog further alleged that during his term as prime minister, Imran and his wife had received a total of 108 gifts from different heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

Of those gifts, they allegedly retained 58 gifts against an undervalued amount of over Rs142m. “Out of these 108 gifts, the accu­sed persons retained 58 gift boxes/sets against an undervalued amount of Rs142.1 million as assessed by appraisers,” the reference said.

After the Supreme Court upheld amendments to NAB laws in September, the case was transferred to an FIA special court from an accountability court.

