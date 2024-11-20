E-Paper | November 20, 2024

IHC grants Imran bail in new Toshakhana case

Tahir Naseer Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 04:36pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to incarcerated former premier Imran Khan in a recent Toshakhana case.

IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the case today and granted bail subject to furnishing two bonds of Rs1 million each. The judge also ordered the PTI founder to appear before the trial court after bail, warning that the bail could be revoked if Imran did not cooperate with the court during the trial.

Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were apprehended in the case on July 13, following their acquittal in the Iddat case the same day.

While Bushra Bibi had secured bail in the case from the IHC last month, allowing her to be freed from jail, the PTI founder has remained incarcerated since his arrest on August 5 last year in a separate Toshakhana case.

In the most recent case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) accused the couple of retaining an expensive Bulgari jewellery set gifted by a foreign leader — including a necklace, earrings, bracelets, and rings — at a low price, saying it caused significant loss to the exchequer.

In September, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand had set the couple’s indictment in the case for October 2. However, it was deferred to October 5 on the defence counsel’s request for more time. A day prior to that, Judge Arjumand had rejected their post-arrest bail petitions.

On Oct 24, a day after the IHC approved her bail plea in the case, Bushra was released from Adiala Jail.

In its reference filed with the court, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accused Imran and his wife of illegally retaining the jewellery set gifted to Bushra by the Saudi royal family during their visit to the kingdom in May 2021.

In its reference, the anti-graft watchdog further alleged that during his term as prime minister, Imran and his wife had received a total of 108 gifts from different heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

Of those gifts, they allegedly retained 58 gifts against an undervalued amount of over Rs142m. “Out of these 108 gifts, the accu­sed persons retained 58 gift boxes/sets against an undervalued amount of Rs142.1 million as assessed by appraisers,” the reference said.

After the Supreme Court upheld amendments to NAB laws in September, the case was transferred to an FIA special court from an accountability court.

More to follow

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Islamabad protest
Updated 20 Nov, 2024

Islamabad protest

As Nov 24 draws nearer, both the PTI and the Islamabad administration must remain wary and keep within the limits of reason and the law.
PIA uncertainty
20 Nov, 2024

PIA uncertainty

THE failed attempt to privatise the national flag carrier late last month has led to a fierce debate around the...
T20 disappointment
20 Nov, 2024

T20 disappointment

AFTER experiencing the historic high of the One-day International series triumph against Australia, Pakistan came...
Tribunals’ failure
Updated 19 Nov, 2024

Tribunals’ failure

With election tribunals having failed to fulfil their purpose, it isn't surprising that Pakistan has not been able to stabilise.
Balochistan MPC
19 Nov, 2024

Balochistan MPC

WHILE immediate threats to law and order must be confronted by security forces, the long-term solution to...
Firm tax measures
19 Nov, 2024

Firm tax measures

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is ready to employ force to make everyone and every sector in Pakistan pay their...