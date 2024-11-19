E-Paper | November 19, 2024

Jazz invests Rs33bn in nine months

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 19, 2024 Updated November 19, 2024 07:12am

ISLAMABAD: Jazz, along with its associated companies JazzCash and Mobilink Microfinance Bank, invested over Rs33 billion in the first nine months of 2024, strengthening Pakistan’s digital ecosystem across key sectors, including banking, financial services, cloud, data centers, digital healthcare, entertainment and connectivity.

The company also contributed Rs97bn in corporate tax, sales tax, import duties, as well as withholding tax collected from customers and suppliers to the national exchequer.

In a statement issued on Monday, the company said that Rs41bn had been invested for expanding high-speed mobile broadband in underserved areas, supporting research and development, start-up growth, and payments for license renewals, spectrum fees, and more.

As a result revenue growth of over 25pc had been received in the first nine of 2024 compared to same period last year.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024

