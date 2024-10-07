E-Paper | October 07, 2024

Jazz brings iPhone 16 to Pakistani market in partnership with Mercantile

APP Published October 7, 2024 Updated October 7, 2024 05:16pm
A man sits next to an iPhone 16 advertisement as the new iPhone 16 series smartphones go on sale at an Apple store in Beijing, China on September 20. — Reuters
Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has announced a partnership with Mercantile, the authorised Apple distributor for Pakistan and South Asia, to officially introduce the iPhone 16 series phones to the Pakistani market.

According to a news release, this collaboration marks a pivotal moment in delivering world-class technology to local consumers, further cementing Jazz’s position as the country’s foremost digital leader.

The iPhone 16 will be available at all Jazz Business Centers nationwide, ensuring a seamless purchasing experience for customers, complete with PTA approval and a limited Apple warranty claimable through Apple-authorised sellers in the country.

Jazz and Mercantile will also be introducing an exclusive trade-in program, offering competitive trade-in values to make it easier for existing iPhone users to upgrade and enjoy the latest features effortlessly.

To further enhance customer value, Jazz is offering complimentary bundle packages, which include e-SIM activation, up to 200 GB of monthly data, and 5,000 all-network minutes (comprising 2,000 off-net and 3,000 on-net minutes).

These exclusive bundles also feature discount vouchers for popular services such as Foodpanda, Careem, Golootlo, and Tamasha, ensuring exceptional value for Jazz customers. Moreover, the package includes handset insurance coverage of up to Rs100,000, protecting against theft and accidental damage.

“We are excited to partner with Mercantile to bring the iPhone 16 to our customers, reaffirming our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology, exceptional service, and tailored benefits,” Ali Fahd, vice president of marketing at Jazz, remarked at the launch.

“With the launch of the iPhone 16 series phones, we aim to offer a seamless and rewarding experience that caters to the diverse digital needs of our consumers,” he said.

Registrations of interest for the iPhone 16 series are now open.

Customers who register will also have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive Apple giveaway upon purchase, adding to the excitement surrounding this highly anticipated launch.

