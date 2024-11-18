Fire at hotel on Karachi’s Sharea Faisal doused

Efforts were underway after a fire erupted on the third floor of a hotel situated at Karachi’s Sharea Faisal on Monday, rescue officials said.

In a statement, Sindh Rescue 1122 said that it received an alert of a “fire near Mehran Hotel at Sharea Faisal”. Subsequently, its rescue team, along with an ambulance and two fire brigade trucks, reached the site immediately.

View this post on Instagram

Initially, Rescue 1122 said its staff faced difficulties entering the hotel’s third floor, where the fire was reportedly raging, due to the high intensity of smoke fumes.

“Rescue 1122 staff was successful in entering [the floor] by breaking the windows,” a later statement said.

At around 2pm, a Rescue 1122 update confirmed that the fire had been brought under control, with the cooling process underway.

No casualties were reported.

According to the rescue service, four fire brigades and two water bowsers took part in controlling the fire.

On Saturday, a fire had erupted in a multi-storey commercial building off I.I. Chundrigar Road. This was followed by a huge fire in a warehouse in Model Colony on Sunday evening after a gas cylinder explosion.