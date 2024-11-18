E-Paper | November 18, 2024

Another blow for India as Gill suffers thumb injury

Reuters Published November 18, 2024 Updated November 18, 2024 11:15am
Indian Shubman Gill in action — Reuters File Photo
Indian Shubman Gill in action — Reuters File Photo

SYDNEY: India have suffered another injury blow as they prepare for this week’s first Test against Australia, with batsman Shubman Gill fracturing his thumb in a training session in Perth on Saturday, according to multiple media reports.

India opted to prepare for the Perth Test, which starts on Friday, with squad sessions behind closed doors rather than take on a local side in a tour match.

Gill injured his left thumb while fielding and is a major doubt for the match, the Times of India and other media outlets reported, citing sources. The team did not provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters about Gill’s condition.

The news compounded India’s issues at the top of the batting order with skipper Rohit Sharma not yet in Australia after staying home for the birth of his second child.

Gill has batted at number three since midway through last year but opened for most of his first 30 Tests and was a leading candidate to top the order with Yashasvi Jaiswal in Rohit’s absence.

Another candidate, KL Rahul, left the field on Friday’s first day of the intra-squad session after being struck on the elbow by fast-bowling teammate Prasidh Krishna but was back batting on Sunday following an X-ray.

“The key for us is to make sure there’s no fracture or bony lesions in there,” India physiotherapist Kamlesh Jain said in a video posted on the Indian cricket board’s X account.

“(It’s been) 48 hours since the impact and he has responded well to the treatments. He should be ready to go.” The 32-year-old Rahul lost his spot in the team during the recent 3-0 home series loss to New Zealand after scoring 12 runs over two innings batting at number six in the opener.

The Test team have been practising match simulations against a side comprising India A squad members and fringe players at the WACA ground in Perth.

Devdutt Padikkal, who made his Test debut in March and is in Australia with the India A squad, has been asked to stay in the country, Espncricinfo.com reported.

There is less concern about Virat Kohli, the Times of India reported, after the batting mainstay took part in the sessions despite having scans on an undisclosed injury.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2024

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

When medicine fails
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

When medicine fails

Between now and 2050, medical experts expect antibiotic resistance to kill 40m people worldwide.
Nawaz on India
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

Nawaz on India

Nawaz Sharif’s hopes of better ties with India can only be realised when New Delhi responds to Pakistan positively.
State of abuse
18 Nov, 2024

State of abuse

DESPITE censure from the rulers and society, and measures such as helplines and edicts to protect the young from all...
Football elections
17 Nov, 2024

Football elections

PAKISTAN football enters the most crucial juncture of its ‘normalisation’ era next week, when an Extraordinary...
IMF’s concern
17 Nov, 2024

IMF’s concern

ON Friday, the IMF team wrapped up its weeklong unscheduled talks on the Fund’s ongoing $7bn programme with the...
‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs
Updated 17 Nov, 2024

‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs

If curbing pornography is really the country’s foremost concern while it stumbles from one crisis to the next, there must be better ways to do so.