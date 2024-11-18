E-Paper | November 18, 2024

Fazl terms newly-passed laws against basic human rights

Bureau Report Published November 18, 2024 Updated November 18, 2024 11:50am
— File photo
— File photo

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that the recently-passed laws were condemnable as it negated the spirit of 26th Amendment.

“If bills are being introduced that fall under the category of law and are passed after the 26th Amendment, it negates the spirit of the 26th Amendment,” he said.

He was talking to journalists after visiting Bilour House to offer fateha for the departed soul of former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour. He said that such an attitude by the governments always proved unsustainable and viable steps should be taken for satisfaction of people.

Mr Rehman said that every Pakistan had become a suspect-by-birth as the changes in the law permitted that anyone could be detained on suspicion for 90 days and beyond.

JUI-F chief says govt focusing on politics instead of welfare of people

“The provision related to Article 8 of the Constitution was removed from the [draft] of the 26th Amendment but now permission is given where anyone can be detained on suspicion. It is just like NAB laws where every Pakistani citizen was a convict-by-birth and the convicts had to prove themselves innocent,” he said.

The JUI-F chief said that politicians never did anything for people and their rights. He termed the new laws against the basic human rights.

“We complain when visas are refused to Pakistanis. If we see them as suspects in our own countries, other countries would definitely treat them as suspects,” he added.

To a question about the prevailing law and order situation in the country, he said that security situation in the province was worse.

He said that the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been going through miseries for last 15 years. He added that Balochistan also faced the same situation and government had lost its writ there.

Mr Rehman said that government was focusing on politics, confrontation with province and confrontation with the centre rather performing its due job and protecting life and property of people.

He said that differences always existed among political parties. He said that JUI-F too had reservations about 26th Amendment but it held discussion for over a month and deliberated over every single clause of the amendment.

“Wherever JUI-F could do, it convinced government on withdrawing certain sections and the 26th Constitution Amendment was later accepted,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

When medicine fails
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

When medicine fails

Between now and 2050, medical experts expect antibiotic resistance to kill 40m people worldwide.
Nawaz on India
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

Nawaz on India

Nawaz Sharif’s hopes of better ties with India can only be realised when New Delhi responds to Pakistan positively.
State of abuse
18 Nov, 2024

State of abuse

DESPITE censure from the rulers and society, and measures such as helplines and edicts to protect the young from all...
Football elections
17 Nov, 2024

Football elections

PAKISTAN football enters the most crucial juncture of its ‘normalisation’ era next week, when an Extraordinary...
IMF’s concern
17 Nov, 2024

IMF’s concern

ON Friday, the IMF team wrapped up its weeklong unscheduled talks on the Fund’s ongoing $7bn programme with the...
‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs
Updated 17 Nov, 2024

‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs

If curbing pornography is really the country’s foremost concern while it stumbles from one crisis to the next, there must be better ways to do so.