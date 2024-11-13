Bilawal, Khawaja Asif ‘make light’ of smog issue

THE build-up of smog hanging over Punjab is seen from space in these satellite images — taken on Sept 12, Nov 5 and Nov 12, respectively.—Courtesy NASA Earthviewer

KARACHI: At a time when cities across Punjab are facing the worst air pollution in their history, two members of the ruling coalition on Tuesday made “insensitive” jibes over the issue in their posts on social media.

In his post on X, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari shared a chart of the air quality index readings of Pakistan’s major cities on November 10 at 9pm.

The chart showed Peshawar as the most polluted city with an AQI of 591, followed by Multan 573 and Lahore 479. Karachi was 7th with AQI of 78.

“Dear Pakistan, move to Karachi,” wrote Mr Bhutto-Zardari in his post.

Late at night, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said crop burning was unreasonably blamed for the smog when vehicles were the biggest polluters.

He shared a chart showing that total emissions from transport were 127 gigagrams, while that from stubble burning was 5.97gg.

The minister’s post did not mention the chart’s source or when the readings were taken.

He said the chart shows the “real culprits” contributing to the smog, but the people are being misled into believing that stubble burning, which has been going on “since the time of Mohenjo Daro”, was causing the pollution.

In another post, he referred to an order by Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Karim to close markets at 8pm, which was “yet to be implemented”.

According to the minister, the markers in Lahore remained open from 2pm to 2am and blamed the traders for being “intransigent” on this issue.

He also called out political leaders who are not ready to address this issue due to “political expediency”.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2024