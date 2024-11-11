E-Paper | November 11, 2024

Dutch police arrest dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters

Agencies Published November 11, 2024 Updated November 11, 2024 09:48am

Police officers try to disperse people who gathered at Dam Square for a pro-Palestinian protest in Amsterdam, on Sunday.—AFP
Police officers try to disperse people who gathered at Dam Square for a pro-Palestinian protest in Amsterdam, on Sunday.—AFP

AMSTERDAM: Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested on Sunday after they defied a ban on demonstrations put in place in Amsterdam in the wake of recent violence involving supporters of an Israeli football club.

Holding placards that said “We want our streets back” and chanting “Free Palestine”, hundreds of peaceful protesters gathered in the city’s Dam central square, where Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters had burned a Palestinian flag, and vandalised a taxi last week.

Following violence sparked by Maccabi supporters’ provocative actions, such as the burning of a Palestinian flag, some were briefly hospitalised.

As a result, Mayor Femke Halsema had banned protests in the city on Friday. Emergency measures, which also included heightened police protection and wearing of face masks, would be in place until Monday morning.

Hundreds defy Amsterdam protest ban placed by mayor

However, despite a heavy police presence, the peaceful protesters rallied against the ban on protests, an AFP correspondent saw. They chanted slogans and carried placards including one that read: “We can fight anti-Semitism and genocidal Zionism at the same time.”

Police in riot gear moved in on the protesters, shortly after the district court upheld the mayor’s decision to ban demonstrations, some three days after skirmishes between Tel Aviv football fans and pro-Palestinian activists.

s “The mayor has rightly decided that there will be a ban on demonstrating in the city this weekend,” the court announced on X. It therefore “rejected the request” by protests to hold their demonstration.

Dutch activist Frank van der Linde had applied for an urgent permit to demonstrate on the city’s famous Dam Square, despite a temporary ban on protests. Frank van der Linde wanted to protest against the “genocide in Gaza, but also because our right to protest has been taken away,” Dutch national news agency ANP quoted him as saying.

The Europa League game on Thursday finished largely in a peaceful atmosphere, praised by the Ajax club.

But sporadic incidents beforehand were linked to Maccabi supporters, who were allegedly chanting anti-Palestinian and racist slogans, even disrespecting a moment of silence for victims of floods in Spain.

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2024

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Time to deliver
Updated 11 Nov, 2024

Time to deliver

Pakistan must display a serious commitment to climate change adaptation and mitigation at home.
Smaller government
11 Nov, 2024

Smaller government

THE IMF bailout programme has put the government under pressure to curtail its spending, especially current...
Unsafe inheritance
11 Nov, 2024

Unsafe inheritance

DESPITE regulations, the troubling practice of robbing women of their rightful inheritance — the culprits are ...
Quetta bombing
Updated 10 Nov, 2024

Quetta bombing

THERE appears to be no end to the stream of violent incidents occurring in Balochistan, indicating a clear failure ...
Burdened courts
10 Nov, 2024

Burdened courts

ACCORDING to recent reports, the new chief justice has set about implementing a recently adopted plan for clearing...
Playing in Pakistan
10 Nov, 2024

Playing in Pakistan

MOHSIN Naqvi, Pakistan’s cricket chief, has shown a brave face. Now he has to be unrelenting and put the onus on...