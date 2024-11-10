Unhealthy eating drives $8tr in annual hidden costs: FAO

ISLAMABAD: A refined study by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) involving 156 countries confirms that hidden costs within global agrifood systems amount to approximately $12 trillion annually.

Of this figure, around 70 per cent ($8.1tr) arise from unhealthy dietary patterns and are linked to alarming non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, far exceeding the costs related to environmental degradation and social inequalities.

The study details how global hidden costs are largely driven by health hidden costs, followed by environmental hidden costs, in more industrialised agri-food systems in upper-middle- and high-income countries, FAO announced on Friday.

In examining health impacts, the report identifies 13 dietary risk factors. These include insufficient intake of whole grains, fruits, and vegetables; excessive sodium consumption; and high intake of red and processed meats, with notable differences across various agrifood systems.

To facilitate analysis, the research introduces a typology that categorises agrifood systems into six distinct groups: protracted crisis, traditional, expanding, diversifying, formalising, and industrial. This framework allows for a targeted understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities inherent to each system, enabling the development of tailored policies and interventions.

According to the study, high sodium intake is another significant concern, exhibiting an upward trend as agrifood systems evolve from traditional to formalising, peaking in the latter and then decreasing in industrial systems. Conversely, high consumption of processed and red meat steadily increases throughout the transition from traditional to industrial systems, where it ranks among the top three dietary risks.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2024