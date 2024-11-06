E-Paper | November 06, 2024

China warns soldiers against online dating

Reuters Published November 6, 2024 Updated November 6, 2024 09:27am
Members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy visit the PLA Naval Museum on the Navy’s 75th founding anniversary, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China April 23, 2024 — Reuters
Members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy visit the PLA Naval Museum on the Navy’s 75th founding anniversary, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China April 23, 2024 — Reuters

BEIJING: In an unusual warning, China’s navy told young officers and personnel that they could get ensnared by online dating scams and virtual gambling if they let down their guard, exposing themselves to security risks and undermining the military.

Addressing those born from 1990 who are “becoming the core of the army”, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy said in a social media post that young soldiers should avoid revealing their military identity online as they could be “extremely easy” targets of criminals.

The political and confidential nature of the military profession dictates that the military personnel identity must not be exposed online, it said. “Distinguish carefully and keep some distance when making friends online,” a line in the post advised, and “never lose sight of your principles and make random friends with netizens”.

The navy also cautioned against virtual gambling, which is illegal in China, likening gambling addiction to being “possessed by a demon” and warning against schemes that could lead to a “fall into an endless abyss” of debt.

President Xi Jinping, also the military’s commander-in-chief, has often warned that the armed forces face “deep-seated” problems from within, including corruption and a lack of discipline. Young soldiers are not the only demographic singled out. Xi has also stressed political loyalty from senior military personnel.

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2024

