Democrats pin hopes on women voters for success

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris meets supporters at a restaurant in Detroit, Michigan, on Monday.—AFP

WASHINGTON: As the 2024 presidential race heats up, Democrats are rallying around Kamala Harris’ historic bid to become the first female president, hoping her candidacy will energise women voters in particular.

Harris’ pursuit of the presidency adds a significant historical angle to her campaign that could galvanise female support. According to the 2022 US Census, women constitute a sizable voting bloc, with 168.6 million women in the country and approximately 70 per cent registered to vote, outpacing male voter registration.

Data from the League of Women Voters (LWV) indicates that women turned out in significant numbers for the 2022 congressional elections, driven in part by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which removed federal protection for abortion rights. This ruling remains a pressing concern among women voters as the Supreme Court continues to lean conservative, shaped largely by judges appointed by the Trump and Bush administrations. Many women fear that a Trump return to the presidency could result in even more conservative judicial appointments nationwide.

“The prospect of breaking glass ceilings can motivate turnout and create a sense of urgency among voters who wish to see representation at the highest levels of government,” said Dr Naheed Chaudhary, a physician and women’s rights activist. “This historical significance, combined with Harris’ policy positions on women, appeals to a broad coalition of women voters.”

In campaign statements, Democrats have positioned Harris as a strong advocate for women’s rights, particularly in light of the Roe v. Wade reversal. “Voter concerns about protecting abortion rights could significantly influence turnout, particularly among women,” Dr Chaudhary added.

The Democrats’ optimism is fueled by recent voter behavior trends, especially the impact that abortion rights have had on turnout during the midterm elections. The LWV notes a record number of twelve female governors now hold office, calling it “a great accomplishment historically.” However, both the LWV and Democratic Party acknowledge that the nation has yet to elect a female president. In 2024, ballot initiatives on abortion regulations in ten states, including the pivotal swing state of Arizona, could further mobilize support for Harris.

Beyond Harris’ gender and policy appeal, Democrats are also banking on the polarizing nature of Donald Trump. They argue that while Trump received over 74 million votes in 2020—more than any previous Re­pub­lican candidate—he lost to Joe Biden by a seven-million vote margin. Many women, immigrants, liberals, and others saw Trump as a threat and are believed to be unlikely to support his return to office.

Harris has taken an assertive stance in her campaign speeches, characterizing Trump as a “fascist” and a threat to democratic principles. This framing resonates with voters concerned about the risks of a Trump comeback. A Reuters/Ipsos poll from July indicated that four out of five Americans felt the nation was “spiraling out of control,” a sentiment that could enhance Harris’ appeal as a stabilizing choice.

Addressing another critical issue, Harris has sought to contrast herself with Biden’s age, which ultimately influenced his decision not to seek another term. She has emphasized her youth, vigor, and ability to govern effectively, positioning herself as a strong, energetic alternative that has, according to campaign sources, made Trump reluctant to debate her.

Harris’ popularity appears particularly robust among key demographics for the Democrats, including college-educated voters and older Americans, both of which are known for high voter turnout. Financially, she also has an edge: since her nomination in July, Harris has raised more funds than Trump has since January 2023, according to an analysis by the Financial Times. Her campaign has also nearly doubled Trump’s spending on advertising, a vital factor as swing states are saturated with campaign messages.

Current polling shows a shift in voter priorities, with Americans incre­asingly focused on healthcare, climate change, and economic sta­­b­ility over traditional party loyalties.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2024