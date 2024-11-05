Karachi woman found dead alongside unconscious brother-in-law in parked car

KARACHI: A young woman was found dead while a man unconscious inside a car parked at an auto shop in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Monday, police said.

The woman was identified as Javeria, 25, a gym instructor, the police said, adding that the unconscious man was identified as Kashif Iqbal, brother-in-law of the deceased and the owner of the auto shop in Phase II.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that the woman was found dead in a Suzuki Mehran car. The body and the unconscious man were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

After regaining some consciousness, Kashif told the police that the car engine and its air-conditioner were running and he and Javeria were talking in the parked car inside the auto shop.

He said that the shop was filled with smoke and he lost consciousness after facing breathing problems.

The police said the family was reluctant to pursue the case legally, but the police ensured the post-mortem examination of Javeria.

The investigators were waiting for doctors’ final report to ascertain the exact cause of her death.

The DIG said the police had detained three workers of the shop for interrogation while CCTV footage was being collected.

Rs200,000 looted

A factory employee who along with others brought cash for depositing at a private bank in the Site area was shot at and wounded by robbers who took away Rs200,000 cash on Monday morning.

SITE-A SHO Javed Akhtar said Irshad Riffat, 30, was shot and wounded at Metroville near a bank.

He said that the staff of a marble factory arrived at 8:45am to deposit Rs1.5 million cash in the bank. As they parked the van and the staff proceeded further, two suspects riding a motorcycle arrived there and attempted to snatch the plastic bag containing the cash. Consequently, the bag broke down and the money fell on the road.

The suspects took away Rs200,000 cash. On resistance by the victims, they opened fired and one bullet hit Irshad, an employee of the factory, on his thigh.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2024