Backlash as Israel passes bill to ban UN aid body

JERUSALEM: Israel’s parliament on Monday ap­p­roved a bill banning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Pal­estine Refugees (UNRWA) from working in Israel, despite objections from its close allies.

The bill banning UNRWA activities in Isr­ael and occupied east Jerusalem was passed with 92 votes in favour and 10 against it, drawing immediate backlash from the United States and United Kingdom.

“It’s outrageous that a member state of the United Nations is working to dismantle a UN agency which also happens to be the largest responder in the hum­a­nitarian operation in Gaza,” said UNRWA spok­eswoman Juliette Touma.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy expressed London’s “profound reg­ret” over the Israeli bill. It’s a matter of profound regret that the Israeli parliament was considering shutting down UNRWA’s operations,“ Lammy told British MPs in parliament before the voting.

Israel accused “several staff members” of UNRWA of taking part in the Hamas attack on the occupied territory in October 2023, without providing any evidence to support the allegation. “The allegations against UNRWA staff earlier this year were fully investigated, and offer no justification for cutting off ties with UNRWA,” Lammy said.

Lammy added that banning the organisation — which provides healthcare, schooling and aid in both the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank — would not be in Israel’s “interests”.

Earlier, the US made it clear to Israel it was deeply concerned by Israeli legislation to ban the UN aid agency, which carries out an ‘irreplaceable role in delivering humanitarian assistance’ in Gaza Strip, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

