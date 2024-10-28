E-Paper | October 28, 2024

Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari, her husband arrested by Islamabad police

Dawn.com Published October 28, 2024 Updated October 28, 2024 01:44pm

Human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband Hadi Ali were arrested on Monday, the Islamabad police said.

“Taking legal action, Islamabad police have arrested Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali as per the law and regulations for creating a security risk by interfering in state duties during an international cricket team’s visit,” the police said on X.

Imaan’s mother, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, said that her daughter was arrested in the morning today.

“Imaan Mazari has been arrested this morning. State fascism in full swing,” Shireen said in a post on X.

She claimed that the Islamabad police on Friday had “swung a steel barrier deliberately into her, assaulting her”, referring to a purported video being shared on X.

The former human rights minister alleged that the police action had “injured” her daughter.

More to follow

