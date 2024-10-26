E-Paper | October 26, 2024

Pakistan Petroleum Ltd earns Rs114bn

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 26, 2024 Updated October 26, 2024 01:22pm

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL) on Friday announced its highest-ever profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs114 billion during FY24.

At the company’s 73rd Annual General Meeting, the board of directors also approved a final cash dividend of 25 per cent, bringing the total to 60pc for the year.

Lotte profit dips

Lotte Chemical’s net rev­enue swelled to Rs89bn in 9MFY24 ending Sept 30 from Rs62bn in the same period last year. However, the PAT plunged to Rs2.66bn from Rs4.8bn.

Trademarks acquisition

The Competition Commi­ssion of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of trademarks for the pharmaceutical product Claforan by Hoechst Pakistan Ltd from Sanofi Aventis Deutschland GMBH.

With this transaction, Sanofi is transferring Cla­foran’s trademarks to Hoechst, positioning Hoe­chst as a key player in the local pharma industry.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Selling PIA
Updated 26 Oct, 2024

Selling PIA

Aurangzeb’s assertion that govt hopes to finalise the privatisation next month indicates issues with shortlisted bidders will be resolved soon.
Anti-Muslim bias
26 Oct, 2024

Anti-Muslim bias

RECENT findings of the EU’s human rights agency point to a troubling rise in bias against the bloc’s 26m ...
On the pulse
26 Oct, 2024

On the pulse

HEART disease is fast becoming an epidemic in Pakistan, increasingly affecting younger populations. Karachi, for...
Yearly trouble
Updated 25 Oct, 2024

Yearly trouble

Both Pakistan and India need a strategy that not only penalises harmful practices but also provides long-term solutions.
Countering cybercrime
25 Oct, 2024

Countering cybercrime

THE new National Cyber Crime & Investigation Authority appears to have landed in limbo, with the authorities...
Controversial guest
25 Oct, 2024

Controversial guest

INDIAN preacher Dr Zakir Naik is not known for his subtle approach to faith. Controversies have surrounded him for...