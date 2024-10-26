Pakistan Petroleum Ltd earns Rs114bn

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL) on Friday announced its highest-ever profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs114 billion during FY24.
At the company’s 73rd Annual General Meeting, the board of directors also approved a final cash dividend of 25 per cent, bringing the total to 60pc for the year.
Lotte profit dips
Lotte Chemical’s net revenue swelled to Rs89bn in 9MFY24 ending Sept 30 from Rs62bn in the same period last year. However, the PAT plunged to Rs2.66bn from Rs4.8bn.
Trademarks acquisition
The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of trademarks for the pharmaceutical product Claforan by Hoechst Pakistan Ltd from Sanofi Aventis Deutschland GMBH.
With this transaction, Sanofi is transferring Claforan’s trademarks to Hoechst, positioning Hoechst as a key player in the local pharma industry.
