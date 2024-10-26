Pakistan Petroleum Ltd earns Rs114bn

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL) on Friday announced its highest-ever profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs114 billion during FY24.

At the company’s 73rd Annual General Meeting, the board of directors also approved a final cash dividend of 25 per cent, bringing the total to 60pc for the year.

Lotte profit dips

Lotte Chemical’s net rev­enue swelled to Rs89bn in 9MFY24 ending Sept 30 from Rs62bn in the same period last year. However, the PAT plunged to Rs2.66bn from Rs4.8bn.

Trademarks acquisition

The Competition Commi­ssion of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of trademarks for the pharmaceutical product Claforan by Hoechst Pakistan Ltd from Sanofi Aventis Deutschland GMBH.

With this transaction, Sanofi is transferring Cla­foran’s trademarks to Hoechst, positioning Hoe­chst as a key player in the local pharma industry.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2024