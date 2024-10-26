E-Paper | October 26, 2024

Lacking quorum again, Senate session put off

Iftikhar A. Khan Published October 26, 2024 Updated October 26, 2024 01:59pm

ISLAMABAD: Quorum syndrome hit the Senate again on Friday and the House had to be adjourned till Monday even without completing the question hour.

This was the second sitting of the House after it passed the controversial set of constitutional amendm­e­nts — both of which had to be adj­o­urned on account of lack of quorum.

Former deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla was chairing the session when quorum was pointed out by a lawmaker in the midst of the question hour. Quorum bells were rung for five minutes but to no avail. The chair then suspended the proceedings for 30 minutes, but this too did not work as only 15 members turned up.

The chair then adjourned the Hou­­se to meet again on Monday at 3pm.

17,738 Madaris registered

Earlier during the question hour, the Senate was told that the directorate general religious education, which works under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, has already registered 17,738 Madaris till Sept 11, adds APP.

In a written reply, the upper house of parliament was informed that the directorate general religious education was the only federal department to register religious seminaries in the country. A seminary seeking registration must apply through a standard form and the directorate after the scrutiny of registration form could issue certificate, it stated.

The Senate was told that the directorate general also provided financial assistance to 598 registered Deeni Madaris by providing 1,196 teachers. It was explained that teachers were appointed on the recommendations of the Madrassa and Wafaq if they meet the laid down criteria, which includes graduation in English, Math and Science subjects.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2024

