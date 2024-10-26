Israeli strike in Lebanon kills three journalists

BEIRUT: An Israeli strike killed three journalists in south Lebanon on Friday, Lebanon’s health ministry said, and the UN refugee agency warned that Israeli air strikes on a border crossing with Syria were hindering refugees trying to flee the war.

The journalists killed in south Lebanon were Ghassan Najjar and Mohamed Reda of Al-Mayadeen and Wissam Qassem of Al-Manar, the outlets said in separate statements. Several others were wounded. They had been staying at guesthouses in Hasbaya, a town not previously targeted, when it was hit at 3am.

Five journalists have been killed in previous Israeli strikes while reporting on the conflict, including Reuters visual journalist Issam Abdallah.

“This is a war crime,” Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makary said. At least 18 journalists from six media outlets, including Sky News and Al-Jazeera were using the guesthouses.

“We heard the airplane flying very low — that’s what woke us up — and then we heard the two missiles,” Muhammad Farhat, a reporter with Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed, said.

His footage showed overturned and damaged cars, some marked “Press”.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which in general denies deliberately attacking journalists.

Lebanon’s transport minister Ali Hamieh said the Israeli strike had knocked the Jousieh crossing out of service, leaving the northern route as the only way to Syria.

The UN refugee agency said the strikes were hindering refugees’ attempts to flee. UNHCR spokesperson Rula Amin said some 430,000 people have crossed to Syria since Israel’s campaign started. Lebanon has previously been a major destination for refugees from the Syrian civil war.

Hezbollah has kept fighting despite the killing of its leader Hassan Nasrallah. Israel said five of its soldiers had been killed in combat in southern Lebanon, after announcing on Thursday the deaths of five others.

Drone strikes kill 12 in aid queue

Gaza’s civil defence agency said 12 people were killed on Friday by Israeli drone strikes that hit a group of Palestinians waiting to receive aid in the territory’s north.

The drones struck near the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City, said agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal.

“Civil defence teams retrieved 12 martyrs and several injured individuals after Israeli drone strikes targeted a group of citizens and a vehicle waiting for aid,” he said.

A witness to the strike, Mustafa Abu Aita, said a crowd had been waiting for aid to arrive. “They struck a small white bus with a missile, and another missile hit the people standing on the road, resulting in martyrs and injuries,” Aita said.

Hundreds detained at hospital

Gaza’s health ministry said Israeli forces detained hundreds of staff, patients and displaced people during a raid on Friday on the last functioning hospital in the territory’s embattled north.

“Israeli forces have stormed and are present inside Kamal Adwan Hospital” in the city of Jabalia, the ministry said.

A relative embraces the body of a Palestinian killed in Israeli fire, at Kamal Adwan hospital in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip on Oct 21, 2024. — Reuters

“They are detaining hundreds of patients, medical staff and some displaced individuals from neighbouring areas who sought refuge in the hospital from continuous bombardment.”

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said contact with the hospital had been lost. “Since this morning’s reports of a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, we have lost touch with the personnel there,” Ghebreyesus said on X.

“This development is deeply disturbing, given the number of patients being served and people sheltering there.” The Israeli army confirmed its troops were operating in the hospital area, accompanied by agents of the Shin Bet security service.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2024