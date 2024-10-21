E-Paper | October 21, 2024

Retailer Carrefour reviewing work practices at Saudi partner after Amnesty raises abuse concerns

Reuters Published October 21, 2024 Updated October 21, 2024 05:10pm
File photo showing a Carrefour store. — Reuters
File photo showing a Carrefour store. — Reuters

French supermarket retailer Carrefour said on Monday it is reviewing how staff are treated at Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), its Saudi Arabia franchise partner, after Amnesty International raised concerns over employees’ working conditions.

A report by Amnesty International, published on Monday, said some staff working at the Carrefour/Majid Al Futtaim stores in Saudi Arabia were underpaid and overworked, and were especially vulnerable due to their migrant status.

Amnesty said its findings were based on interviews and information provided by 17 men from Nepal, Pakistan and India.

They worked in Carrefour sites in Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah between 2021 to 2024, and nearly all are or were employed by labour supply companies and contracted out to Majid Al Futtaim.

“Following Amnesty’s alert, we immediately asked our partner MAF to conduct internal investigations among its employees and subcontractors in Saudi Arabia,” Carrefour said in a statement.

“In order to prevent potential human rights non-compliance situations within our franchise partner’s direct and indirect operations, we decided to extend our investigations to a wider scope of activities, covering all human rights requirements. To this end, an independent expert has been appointed,” it added.

Workers told Amnesty International that they were forced to work 60-hour weeks and were at times unpaid for overtime and forced to go without rest days, in violation of Saudi labour law which limits maximum working hours to 48 per week.

The Saudi government media communications office did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Amnesty’s allegations and Carrefour’s response.

Reuters has previously reported on migrant workers at other companies in Saudi Arabia going for months with unpaid wages while living in unsanitary conditions in desert camps.

Hundreds of Indian workers sued a Saudi construction firm in 2020 over unpaid earnings after they were laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

26th Amendment
Updated 21 Oct, 2024

26th Amendment

Given the long-running feuds and divisions between state branches, the 26th Amendment could trigger a new standoff between the legal fraternity and govt.
SBP’s annual report
21 Oct, 2024

SBP’s annual report

GROWTH will remain tepid during the current fiscal due to deep structural imbalances, says the State Bank in its...
Breaking barriers
21 Oct, 2024

Breaking barriers

ONE in eight women in Pakistan is likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her life. It is the ...
Human rights review
Updated 20 Oct, 2024

Human rights review

Instead of focusing solely on Pakistan’s economic woes, the state must take a holistic view.
Sinwar’s exit
20 Oct, 2024

Sinwar’s exit

IF Israel thinks its strategy of ‘decapitation’ — eliminating the leaders of outfits that confront it — will...
Cricket relief
20 Oct, 2024

Cricket relief

AS is always the case with Pakistan cricket, more common sense was required. And with some radical changes came the...