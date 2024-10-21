E-Paper | October 21, 2024

World Bank to fund Pakistan’s pandemic preparedness plan

Amin Ahmed Published October 21, 2024 Updated October 21, 2024 09:47am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank will fund Pakistan’s pandemic preparedness programme to bolster the country’s prevention, readiness and response capacity to deal with future disease outbreaks.

The programme has been selected by the governing board of the World Bank-hosted Pandemic Fund for its second round of grants.

The “Pandemic Preparedness and Response (PPR) through Operationalizing One Health Approach Programme” in Pakistan will receive grant aid that will be implemented by the Asian Development Bank, World Health Organisation and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the Fund said in a statement on Friday.

The Pandemic Fund’s governing board approved grants worth $418 million for 40 countries at its meeting in Washington on Friday.

The money will be used to strengthen disease surveillance and early warning systems, upgrade labs, and build a health workforce, the statement added.

Over 50pc of the funds were awarded to countries in sub-Saharan Africa and over 74pc of the funded projects will benefit low- and lower-middle income countries, the Fund said.

“These new investments advance the Pandemic Fund’s objectives to mobilise additional, dedicated resou­rces for pandemic PPR, incentivise countries to increase their own investments, and enhance coordination.”

This latest allocation is in addition to the $128.9 million approved last month for five fast-tracked projects in 10 countries impacted by the mpox virus.

The Pandemic Fund’s two rounds of funding to date amount to $885 million, with an additional $6bn being mobilised to support healthcare programmes in 75 countries.

“These funds will fill capacity gaps to prevent, prepare for, and respond to pandemics,” the Fund says in its press release.

Launched in November 2022, the Pandemic Fund is the first multilateral financing mechanism dedicated to helping lower-income countries to be better prepared for future pandemics.

The Fund raised $2bn in seed capital from 27 sovereign and philanthropic contributors and has launched a campaign for another $2bn for its investments over the next two years.

“With this new round of investments, the Pandemic Fund has once again demonstrated its vital role to mobilise additional financing and promote international collaboration to make the world safer from pandemics,” said Pandemic Fund co-chairs Dr Chatib Basri and Dr Sabin Nsanzimana.

They also commended the Fund’s Technical Advisory Panel and Governing Board for ensuring an inclusive and transparent selection process.

“[T]he selected projects comprise a quality, balanced portfolio of investments that address critical country needs.”

“The escalating risk of pandemics driven by climate change, migration, fragility and conflicts, underscores the importance and urgency of this new round of investments by the Pandemic Fund.” the two officials,“ said Fund’s executive head Priya Basu. “This will provide much-needed support as countries work towards meeting their obligations under the newly amended International Health Regulations.”

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2024

