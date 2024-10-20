India ‘A’ edge past Shaheens

MUSCAT: India ‘A’ edged past Pakistan Shaheens by seven runs in a last-over thriller of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat on Saturday night.

Chasing a tough target of 184 in front of a boisterous crowd, Pakistan Shaheens ended their innings at 176-7. Arafat Minhas top-scored for Shaheens with a 29-ball 41 laced with five fours and a six. Opener Yasir Khan (33 off 22, three sixes and one four) and Qasim Akram (27 off 21) were the other notable contributors. Batting at number seven, Abdul Samad made a quickfire 25 off 15 with two fours and as many sixes and Abbas Afridi cracked 18 off nine but their efforts fell short in the end.

Indian medium pacer Anshul Kamboj picked up three wickets for 33 — including the important ones of captain Mohammad Haris (six) and Samad — was later named man-of-the-match. Pacer Rasikh Salam (2-30) and spinner Nishant Sindhu (2-15 off two overs) gave Kamboj good support.

Earlier after opting to bat first, India ‘A’ took a flying start of 68 in six overs through Abhishek Sharma (35 off 22, five fours and two sixes) and Prabhsimran Singh (36 off 19, three fours and as many sixes).

After Abishek was removed by Sufiyan Muqeem, Indian skipper Tilak Varma maintained the momentum striking a 35-ball 44 featuring a couple of fours and as many sixes. Nehal Wadhera made 25 off 22 (two fours and a six) as the Pakistan pacers struggled to restrict India ‘A’ from building a big total.

Except for Sufiyan (2-28) and Qasim Akram (1-20) none of the other bowlers could impress.

