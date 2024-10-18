E-Paper | October 18, 2024

Russia’s Putin seeks greater role for Brics in global energy dialogue

Reuters Published October 18, 2024 Updated October 18, 2024 03:29pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia on October 3, 2024. — Reuters File Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia on October 3, 2024. — Reuters File Photo

President Vladimir Putin called on Monday for a bigger role for the Brics bloc on world’s energy markets as Russia seeks ways to counter Western influence.

Russia, which is the world’s second largest oil exporter and has the biggest reserves of natural gas, hosts annual Energy Week International Forum later this week and it is expected to hold a meeting of Brics’ energy ministers.

“It is obvious that in the new geopolitical realities, cooperation in the energy sector should serve to strengthen national economies, help solve priority social problems, and improve people’s quality of life,” Putin said in a letter to the forum’s participants and guests.

“It is crucial to agree on common principles for our countries in the just energy transition, and outline ways to strengthen the role of Brics in the global energy dialogue,” he said about the forthcoming meeting of Brics energy ministers.

In the past, the forum was also attended by delegates from Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter. The Saudi energy ministry did not immediately reply to a question about whether or not Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman would attend the event.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that the Kremlin would update on the forum’s participants “in due course”.

The bloc was founded as an informal club in 2009 to provide a platform for its members to challenge a world order dominated by the United States and its Western allies.

Brics has been expanded as countries, including Egypt, Iran, United Arab Emirates joined.

After the Brics expansion, the alliance accounts for 42 per cent of the global oil and gas reserves.

Saudi Arabia has not yet officially joined the Brics, however, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Russia had invited Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, to attend a Brics summit in the city of Kazan next month.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Energy Crisis
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bilateral progress
Updated 18 Oct, 2024

Bilateral progress

Dialogue with India should be uninterruptible and should cover all sticking points standing in the way of better ties.
Bracing for impact
18 Oct, 2024

Bracing for impact

CLIMATE change is here to stay. As Pakistan confronts serious structural imbalances, recurring natural calamities ...
Unfair burden
18 Oct, 2024

Unfair burden

THINGS are improving, or so we have been told. Where this statement applies to macroeconomic indicators, it can be...
Successful summit
Updated 17 Oct, 2024

Successful summit

Platforms like SCO present an opportunity for states to set aside narrow differences.
Failed tax target
17 Oct, 2024

Failed tax target

THE government’s plan to document retailers for tax purposes through its ‘voluntary’ Tajir Dost Scheme appears...
More questions
17 Oct, 2024

More questions

THE alleged rape of a student at a private college in Lahore has sparked confusion, social media campaigns, ...