Mega Motor, BYD ink deal

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 18, 2024 Updated October 18, 2024 07:31am

KARACHI: Mega Motor Company, an associated firm of Hub Power Company Ltd (Hubco), has entered into a partnership agreement with BYD Auto Industry Company Ltd, the world’s leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer.

In a stock filing on Thursday, Hubco announced that its subsidiary has entered into a master supply and manufacture agreement with BYD to manufacture, market, distribute and sell its brand passengers vehicles in Pakistan and technical licence agreements for the licenced products.

Hubco said BYD, a leading technology coupled with local expertise, will catapult Pakistan’s automotive sector into the future offering customers a variety of vehicles from the world’s leading automotive technology company.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2024

