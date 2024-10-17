Sara Sharif suffered over 70 injuries, London court told

LONDON: Ten-year-old Sara Sharif, allegedly killed by her father, stepmother, and uncle, suffered more than 70 injuries, according to evidence presented at London’s Old Bailey court on Wednesday, which marked day three of the murder trial.
The prosecution revealed that Sara’s body was found with both external and internal injuries at her family home in Woking, Surrey, on Aug 10, 2023.
Pathologist Dr Nathaniel Cary testified that the injuries included puncture wounds, burns, bruises, abrasions and probable human bite marks. She had also been scalded with hot water and had burns from a domestic iron.
Her father, Urfan Sharif (42), stepmother Beinash Batool (30), and uncle Faisal Malik (29) have all denied the charges of murder. Sara’s injuries were described as severe, including a large puncture wound to her head and signs of repeated blunt force trauma. Evidence also indicated long-term abuse.
The prosecution had earlier revealed that Sara had suffered spinal fractures and brain trauma. Objects found near the family’s outhouse, including a bloodstained cricket bat and a rolling pin with Sara’s DNA, were presented as evidence. Other items, such as a metal pole, a belt and a rope, were also discovered at the scene.
The three defendants fled to Pakistan with Sara’s five siblings the day before her body was discovered.
The trial continues as the trio also faces charges of causing or allowing the death of a child, which they have denied.
Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2024
