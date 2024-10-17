Over 4,000 Sikh pilgrims to arrive next month in Punjab

LAHORE: Over 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India and 1,000 from other countries are expected to arrive here next month to celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar said this during a meeting of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) here on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by ETPB Chairman Syed Ataur Rehman. PSGPC President Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Deputy President Sardar Mahesh Singh, and other members were also present.

The meeting was told that a visa automation system had been introduced to facilitate the issuance of visas for foreign pilgrims.

“In addition to providing all other necessary facilities, special transport arrangements are being made for the pilgrims. Furthermore, 100 security guards of the board are undergoing special training to ensure security during the event. All arrangements will be closely monitored to ensure that no effort is spared in the hospitality of the pilgrims,” Mr Khokhar said, adding that Sikh pilgrims from India were expected to arrive in Pakistan via the Wagah border on November 14.

The main ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary will be held at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib on November 15.

ETPB chief Syed Ataur Rehman emphasized that all possible efforts would be made to facilitate Sikh pilgrims, enhance the renovation of Gurdwaras, and promote religious tourism.

During the meeting, the Chairman approved various measures, including the management and expenses for the Gurdwaras, increasing the number of sevadars and granthis (religious staff), and the costs associated with the upcoming birth anniversary celebrations and other events.

PSGPC President and Provincial Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said that this year, the “Prakash Purb” (celebration of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary) would be observed with great enthusiasm. “The pilgrims will be provided with the best accommodation, transportation, and food services.”

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2024