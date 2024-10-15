E-Paper | October 15, 2024

SCO summit kicks off from today in Islamabad

APP Published October 15, 2024 Updated October 15, 2024 08:36am
A policeman stands guard at the Red Zone near a venue on the eve of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad on Oct 14, 2024. — AFP
A policeman stands guard at the Red Zone near a venue on the eve of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad on Oct 14, 2024. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) kicks off from today (Tuesday).

The two-day summit, which brings together regional leaders from SCO member states, is being held amid tight security, with many businesses and routes in the federal capital and its twin city, Rawalpindi, being closed due to safety concerns.

Delegates from participating countries have already arrived in the federal capital, which got a facelift with colourful lights, floral decorations, SCO countries’ flags and banners to welcome the dignitaries.

The SCO CHG meeting, the second highest forum within the SCO, will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan assumed the rotating chair of the SCO CHG for 2023-24 at the previous meeting, held in Bishkek in October 2023.

The leaders from SCO member states attending the summit include Chi­n­ese Premier Li Qiang, Belarus Prime Minister of Roman Golovchenko, Kaza­khstan Prime Mini­ster Olzhas Bektenov, Ru­s­sian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Kyrgyzstan’s Cha­i­rman of Ministers Cabinet Zhaparov Akylbek, Iran’s First Vice Pres­ident Mohammad Reza Aref, and Indian Exte­rnal Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Conciliatory approach
Updated 15 Oct, 2024

Conciliatory approach

Pakistan can only move forward when disillusioned segments of society are given their constitutional rights.
PCB mess
15 Oct, 2024

PCB mess

PAKISTAN cricket is in a state of turmoil — all the way from the boardroom to the field. Several decisions have...
Police brutality
15 Oct, 2024

Police brutality

IS our police leadership so devoid of ideas that cracking down on unarmed civilians is their only means of ...
SCO summit
Updated 14 Oct, 2024

SCO summit

All quarters, including political parties, must ensure that no hurdles are placed in the way of the SCO summit.
Not the answer
14 Oct, 2024

Not the answer

THE recent report from Justice Project Pakistan shows how urgently Pakistan needs to rethink its use of the death...
Foul killing
14 Oct, 2024

Foul killing

THE chasm between the powerful and the vulnerable, coupled with radicalisation within law enforcement, has turned...