SCO summit kicks off from today in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) kicks off from today (Tuesday).

The two-day summit, which brings together regional leaders from SCO member states, is being held amid tight security, with many businesses and routes in the federal capital and its twin city, Rawalpindi, being closed due to safety concerns.

Delegates from participating countries have already arrived in the federal capital, which got a facelift with colourful lights, floral decorations, SCO countries’ flags and banners to welcome the dignitaries.

The SCO CHG meeting, the second highest forum within the SCO, will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan assumed the rotating chair of the SCO CHG for 2023-24 at the previous meeting, held in Bishkek in October 2023.

The leaders from SCO member states attending the summit include Chi­n­ese Premier Li Qiang, Belarus Prime Minister of Roman Golovchenko, Kaza­khstan Prime Mini­ster Olzhas Bektenov, Ru­s­sian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Kyrgyzstan’s Cha­i­rman of Ministers Cabinet Zhaparov Akylbek, Iran’s First Vice Pres­ident Mohammad Reza Aref, and Indian Exte­rnal Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2024