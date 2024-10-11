E-Paper | October 11, 2024

Seven injured as Quaid-i-Azam University students clash

Kashif Abbasi Published October 11, 2024 Updated October 11, 2024 12:26pm

ISLAMABAD: Several students were injured in a clash between two student groups at Quaid-i-Azam University on Thursday night.

During the fight, several rooms were also set on fire by some students. However, the fire was promptly put out by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) firefighters. “There was a fire in a few rooms of hostel number 9, which has been extinguished,” a CDA fire brigade officer told Dawn.

Some videos of the brawl making rounds on social media showed students beating each other up with sticks and iron rods. One of the clips showed a man using his handgun to fire in the air. These videos could not be independently verified.

Secretariat police SHO Ashfaq Warraich told Dawn that the clash “started at the huts and later expanded to the hostel”. He said at least seven students were injured and sent to the hospital for treatment, adding that one of the students had serious injuries. The SHO, who was at the scene when he talked to Dawn, said the investigation was underway.

Later, a QAU employee said the police and administration reached the scene and the situation was under control. He said the management was also collecting information for the registration of an FIR.

A senior police official confirmed that the tension had de-escalated and police were trying to vacate the hostels as per the government order.

A notification issued by the QAU administration stated that boys’ hostels will remain closed from October 11 to 20 due to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. It directed boarders to leave along with their valuables by Oct 11 (today).

QAU registrar Dr Shafiqur Rehman could not be approached for his comments whereas, the public relations director was also unavailable.

Last month, at least 25 students were injured in a clash between two student groups. The Secretariat police had also registered an FIR on the campus manager’s complaint.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2024

