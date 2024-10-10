Police arrest suspect accused of killing school teacher in Multan

The Multan police on Thursday traced and arrested a man accused of killing a school teacher a day earlier in the city’s New Shah Shams Colony.

The victim, identified as Safoora Taimur, was attacked while she was on her way to school on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:30am when an unidentified man, who had been following her, pulled out a gun and shot her in the head. After the shooting, the attacker stole her mobile phone and fled the scene. Safoora Taimur fell to the ground and died on the spot.

Footage from a CCTV camera, which aired on several news channels, showed that the suspect was trailing the teacher for some time. The victim, seemingly aware of being followed, turned to look at him two or three times before the fatal attack. The video captured the moment the assailant approached her, fired the fatal shot, and then escaped with her phone.

According to a statement from the Multan police on Thursday, “the suspect, identified as Aun Ashraf, was employed at a law enforcement agency.”

The police took timely action and registered a case at the Shah Shams police station and began police action.

Central Police Officer Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar took notice of the incident and ordered to trace and track the suspect immediately while issuing directives to form special teams and arrest him.

“Police teams traced the suspect using all technical resources,” the statement said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the father of the suspect and the victim worked in the same department, due to which the two families were acquainted and the suspect and victim got to know each other.

The suspect wanted to marry the victim but when the relationship broke down, he killed the victim with pistol fire.