E-Paper | October 10, 2024

Woman teacher in Multan shot dead on way to school

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 10, 2024 Updated October 10, 2024 01:18pm
Photo: File
Photo: File

LAHORE: A woman teacher at a private school was shot dead allegedly by an unknown man in Multan on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Safoora Taimur, was attacked while she was on her way to school in New Shah Shams Colony.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:30am when an unidentified man, who had been following her, pulled out a gun and shot her in the head. After the shooting, the attacker stole her mobile phone and fled the scene. Safoora Taimur fell on the ground and died on the spot.

Footage from a CCTV camera, which aired on several news channels, showed that the suspect was trailing the teacher for some time. The victim, seemingly aware of being followed, turned to look at him two or three times before the fatal attack. The video captures the moment the assailant approached her, fired the fatal shot, and then escaped with her phone.

The Shah Shams police have registered a case against the unidentified suspect based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Bushra Parveen. The police have launched an investigation and are working on identifying the perpetrator.

Cantonment Division Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Majeed, in an initial statement, indicated that the suspect and the victim might have known each other.

He said that the fact that she was shot in the head points to a targeted killing.

He said the police are analysing the CCTV footage to identify the assailant.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mental wellness
Updated 10 Oct, 2024

Mental wellness

On this World Mental Health Day, the message is clear: mental health at work must become a priority.
IHK poll results
10 Oct, 2024

IHK poll results

AN interesting political arrangement has emerged after polls concluded in India-held Kashmir. It appears that the...
Demonstrating intent
10 Oct, 2024

Demonstrating intent

THE finance minister appears confident about the direction his ministry is taking and seems firmly committed to...
Palestine MPC
Updated 09 Oct, 2024

Palestine MPC

It's a matter of concern that PTI did not attend the Palestine MPC. Political differences should be put aside when showing solidarity with Palestine.
A welcome reform
09 Oct, 2024

A welcome reform

THE Punjab government’s decision to abolish the corruption-ridden and inefficient food department, and replace it...
Water paradox
09 Oct, 2024

Water paradox

A FULLY fledged water crisis is unfolding across the world, with 2023 recorded as the driest year for rivers in over...