Woman teacher in Multan shot dead on way to school

LAHORE: A woman teacher at a private school was shot dead allegedly by an unknown man in Multan on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Safoora Taimur, was attacked while she was on her way to school in New Shah Shams Colony.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:30am when an unidentified man, who had been following her, pulled out a gun and shot her in the head. After the shooting, the attacker stole her mobile phone and fled the scene. Safoora Taimur fell on the ground and died on the spot.

Footage from a CCTV camera, which aired on several news channels, showed that the suspect was trailing the teacher for some time. The victim, seemingly aware of being followed, turned to look at him two or three times before the fatal attack. The video captures the moment the assailant approached her, fired the fatal shot, and then escaped with her phone.

The Shah Shams police have registered a case against the unidentified suspect based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Bushra Parveen. The police have launched an investigation and are working on identifying the perpetrator.

Cantonment Division Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Majeed, in an initial statement, indicated that the suspect and the victim might have known each other.

He said that the fact that she was shot in the head points to a targeted killing.

He said the police are analysing the CCTV footage to identify the assailant.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2024