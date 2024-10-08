E-Paper | October 08, 2024

Son of Osama bin Laden deported from France, barred from returning

Reuters Published October 8, 2024 Updated October 8, 2024 07:04pm

A son of Al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden was deported on Tuesday from France, where he lived for years painting landscapes in a Normandy village, and barred from returning after posting comments on social media deemed to have glorified terrorism.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said he had signed an order banning Omar bin Laden from France and that he had previously been deported.

He gave no details about the timing of the deportation or where he had been sent.

“Bin Laden, who has lived in the Orne region for several years as the spouse of a British national, posted comments on his social networks in 2023 that glorified terrorism,” Retailleau said in a post on X.

“The administrative ban ensures that bin Laden cannot return to France for any reason whatsoever,” he added.

Omar could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to local weekly newspaper Le Publicateur Libre, he caught the attention of French authorities over a social media post on the birthday of his father, who was killed by US forces in 2011.

Reuters was not immediately able to locate the social media post.

The paper reported in July 2023 that police had searched for him in the village of Domfort, Normandy.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism upsurge
Updated 08 Oct, 2024

Terrorism upsurge

The state cannot afford major security lapses. It may well be that the Chinese nationals were targeted to sabotage SCO event.
Ban hammer
08 Oct, 2024

Ban hammer

THE decision to ban the PTM under the Anti-Terrorism Act is yet another ill-advised move by the state. Although the...
Water tensions
08 Oct, 2024

Water tensions

THE unresolved tensions over Indus water distribution under the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord demand a revision of...
A bloody year
Updated 07 Oct, 2024

A bloody year

Using the Oct 7 attacks as an excuse to wage endless aggression on Middle East, Israel has crossed all red lines.
Bleak cotton outlook
07 Oct, 2024

Bleak cotton outlook

THE extremely slow arrival of phutti at the ginning factories of Punjab and Sindh so far indicate a huge drop in the...
Killjoy neighbours
07 Oct, 2024

Killjoy neighbours

AT the worst of times in their bilateral relations, India and Pakistan have not shied away from carrying out direct...