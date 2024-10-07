Karachi terror attack killing 2 Chinese nationals to not go unpunished: FO

The Foreign Office on Monday said last night’s terror attack near the Karachi airport, which left two Chinese nationals dead, would not “go unpunished”.

Late on Sunday night, a massive explosion occurred on a road near Jinnah International Airport, killing a total of three people and injuring at least 11 others, including a Chinese citizen.

Conflicting accounts emerged in the wake of the powerful explosion, which was heard across town — as far away as Clifton — with officials oscillating between calling it an “IED (improvised explosive device) blast” and an explosion triggered after a vehicle collided with an oil tanker.

Footage of the scene of the explosion showed several vehicles engulfed in flames. Officials said the Bomb Disposal Squad was working to ascertain the nature of the blast.

The outlawed Majeed Brigade of the banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) released a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.

In a statement today, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan confirmed that two of its nationals had died and another was injured, along with “some local casualties”.

The FO said in its statement: “Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack near Karachi airport last night, which claimed the lives of two Chinese engineers while injuring another.

“[…] Pakistan’s security and law enforcement agencies will spare no effort in apprehending the perpetrators and their facilitators. This barbaric act will not go unpunished,” it vowed.

The FO extended its deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, both Chinese and Pakistani, and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

“This deplorable act of terrorism is an attack not only on Pakistan but also on the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

“We remain resolute in bringing to justice those responsible for this cowardly attack, including the Majeed Brigade,” the FO further said, referring to the outlawed group affiliated with the BLA.

The foreign ministry was in close contact with the Chinese Embassy for coordination and facilitation, the statement said.

“Pakistan and China are close partners and iron-brothers, united by a bond of mutual respect and shared destiny. Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, and will continue to work hand in hand with our Chinese brothers to defeat the forces of terror,” the FO asserted.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com that the bodies of the two Chinese nationals and an unidentified individual were brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). Their autopsies were conducted and relevant samples were collected, she added.

Dr Syed said a total of 10 injured individuals were brought to JPMC, including one whose condition was critical. Four of the injured were discharged after providing them with first aid treatment.

Meanwhile, a statement by Rescue 1122 said that the blaze caused in five vehicles by the blast had been brought under control. A total of at least seven vehicles were destroyed in the incident.

Earlier, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar said he had information the explosion was caused by an IED blast. However, Deputy Inspector General (East) Capt (retd) Azfar Mahesar said it would take time to ascertain the exact nature of the explosion.

Lanjar had also said that a convoy of foreign nationals was passing by the area when the explosion took place.

Following the incident, the Airport Security Force had sealed the exit and entry points of the airport and cordoned off the area. A traffic police statement issued at 8:22am said the airport road had been cleared and was open for traffic.

It said vehicles coming from Jinnah International Airport were being diverted to Model Colony Graveyard and Super Highway.

The Civil Aviation Authority said flights from Karachi were continuing “as usual” and “agencies are investigating the cause at the scene of the accident/explosion”.

Chinese embassy seeks ‘thorough probe’

The Chinese embassy strongly condemned the “terrorist attack”, expressing deep condolences to the “innocent victims of both countries and sincere sympathies to the injured and families”.

In its statement, the embassy said a “convoy carrying Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited was attacked near the Jinnah International Airport”.

The embassy and consulate generals were “making every effort to handle the aftermath together with the Pakistani side”, it added.

The embassy requested Pakistan to “thoroughly investigate the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, and take all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan”.

It reminded “Chinese citizens, enterprises and projects in Pakistan to be vigilant, pay close attention to the security situation, strengthen security measures, and make every effort to take safety precautions”.

Condemnations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the incident.

“I strongly condemn this heinous act and offer my heartfelt condolences to the Chinese leadership and the people of China, particularly the families of the victims. May the injured recover soon,” the premier said on X.

“The perpetrators of this dastardly incident cannot be Pakistanis but are sworn enemies of Pakistan,” PM Shehbaz further said. He said an immediate investigation was under way to identify the miscreants and bring them to justice.

“Pakistan stands committed to safeguarding our Chinese friends. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure their security and well-being,” the prime minister vowed.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the incident, according to a statement by his ministry.

He expressed deep grief at the deaths of Chinese nationals in the blast and conveyed his sympathies to their bereaved families. “We express full solidarity with the families of the Chinese citizens in this moment of grief,” he said.

Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, Naqvi said “those responsible for this tragic incident would not be able to escape the grip of the law”.

“The coward enemy made a heinous plot to damage Pak-China friendship,” the minister said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said he was “deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident”.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the Chinese leadership, people of China, and the victims’ families,” CM Bugti said, strongly condemning the attack.

He assured “Chinese friends that those responsible will be brought to justice”, affirming that Pakistan was committed to ensuring the safety and security of the neighbour’s citizens.