Two killed during drive against encroachment

QUETTA: Two people were killed, and several policemen were injured as an operation to vacate government land in the provincial capital turned violent on Sunday.

The authorities launched an anti-encro­achment operation in the Chashma Achakzai area to clear the land “illegally occupied” by Afghan refugees, according to officials.

The local administration, along with a heavy contingent of police, which had arrived to vacate the land, faced heavy resistance from locals who had gathered to stop the operation.

Officials blamed the crowd for firing at the law enforcement personnel, which resulted in the death of two people and injuries to 10, including five cops. Police shifted the bodies and injured to Civil Hospital, according to Dr Wasim Baig, the hospital’s spokesman.

Police claimed to have arrested around 25 Afghan refugees who they accused of living illegally on government land and attacking the police.

After the operation, locals blocked the Quetta-Chaman National Hig­hway at Baleli Point.

