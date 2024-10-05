E-Paper | October 05, 2024

Pak Leather scales back operations

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 5, 2024 Updated October 5, 2024 06:45am

KARACHI: Everything could be better, but it looks opposite to the claims of the government as one after other factories are either closing their businesses or using the option of downsizing.

The government looks satisfied with the dollar arrangement for external debt servicing, but the economy needs to catch up on the domestic side.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, Pak Leather Crafts Ltd (PLCL), a manufacturer and exporter of leather goods, announced that it would downsize its operations and diversify to other businesses, given the challenging economic situation.

The company is engaged in leather tanning and manufacturing of leather garments. The company informed the shareholders that PLCL’s board has decided on an alternate option to dispose of the company’s assets located at Plot 18, Sector 7-A Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi.

The assets comprise leasehold land, building on leasehold land and plant and machinery.

“Further, simultaneously, an economical portion of the said assets be acquired from the prospective purchaser for the continuation of uninterrupted business/manufacturing activities of the company,” PLCL said.

“The decisions include but are not limited to downsizing the present operations, diversifying to other manufacturing lines of business, warehousing or supply chain management,” said the notice.

The cost of doing business has increased too much while the political uncertainty remains. On the economic side, the government expects 3 to 3.5 per cent growth, while the lending agencies believe it could be 2.8pc in FY25.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Controversial timing
Updated 05 Oct, 2024

Controversial timing

While the judgment undoes a past wrong, it risks being perceived as enabling a myopic political agenda.
ML-1’s prospects
05 Oct, 2024

ML-1’s prospects

ONE of the signature projects envisaged under the CPEC umbrella is the Mainline-1 railway scheme, which is yet to ...
No breathing space
05 Oct, 2024

No breathing space

THIS is the time of the year when city dwellers across Punjab start choking on toxic air. Soon the harmful air will...
High cost of living
Updated 04 Oct, 2024

High cost of living

There will be no let-up in the pain of middle-class people when it comes to grocery expenses, school fees, and hospital bills.
Regional response
04 Oct, 2024

Regional response

IT is welcome that Afghanistan’s neighbours are speaking with one voice when it comes to the critical issue of...
Cultural conservation
04 Oct, 2024

Cultural conservation

THE Sindh government’s recent move to declare the Sayad Hashmi Reference Library as a protected heritage site is...