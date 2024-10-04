E-Paper | October 04, 2024

Services exports fall in August

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published October 4, 2024 Updated October 4, 2024 09:00am

ISLAMABAD: Services exports shrank year-on-year by 6.51 per cent to $619.73 million in August, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The exports contracted following six consecutive months of increase driven by a surge in information technology. The services export posted a negative growth of 2.08pc on a month-on-month basis.

In rupee terms, exports also recorded a negative growth of 11.37pc to Rs172.62 million compared to Rs194.77m in August 2023.

In the first two months (July-August), the export of services recorded a paltry growth of 0.13pc to $1.25bn against $1.25bn in the corresponding period last year.

In FY24, Pakistan’s export of services recorded a paltry growth of 2.77pc to $7.80bn from $7.59bn in the preceding year.

At the same time, the import of services increased by 2.03pc to $900.98m in August from $883.05m over the corresponding month of last year. The import of services declined by 0.45pc to $1.73bn in July-August FY25. Transport and travel services mainly contribute to the increase in the import of services. The surge in transport payments is attributed to increased fares for air passengers. A hike in sea freight despite declining merchandise imports reflects an increase in shipping rates in the wake of the Red Sea attacks and associated higher insurance premiums.

The service trade deficit decelerated by 1.95pc to $471.71m in July-August FY25 compared to $481.09m in the corresponding month last year.

In August, the trade deficit in services increased by 27.76pc to $281.25m against $220.14m over the corresponding month last year.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

High cost of living
Updated 04 Oct, 2024

High cost of living

There will be no let-up in the pain of middle-class people when it comes to grocery expenses, school fees, and hospital bills.
Regional response
04 Oct, 2024

Regional response

IT is welcome that Afghanistan’s neighbours are speaking with one voice when it comes to the critical issue of...
Cultural conservation
04 Oct, 2024

Cultural conservation

THE Sindh government’s recent move to declare the Sayad Hashmi Reference Library as a protected heritage site is...
Judicial infighting
03 Oct, 2024

Judicial infighting

As other state institutions grow more assertive, continued failure to present a united front will increasingly endanger SC's authority.
Iranian salvo
Updated 03 Oct, 2024

Iranian salvo

With the US and UK egging on Israel, instead of reining in their rabid ally, it is difficult to foresee a negotiated denouement of this conflict.
Chance to play well
03 Oct, 2024

Chance to play well

THE announcement came without warning very late on Tuesday night. Merely six months since his reappointment and 11...