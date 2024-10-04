E-Paper | October 04, 2024

Cement sales decline

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 4, 2024 Updated October 4, 2024 09:13am

KARACHI: Local cement sales dipped 18 per cent year-on-year to 2.65 million tonnes in September, plunging to 2017 level due to surging prices driven by irrational taxation and construction slowdown, said All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA).

However, exports swelled by 71.52pc to to 978,871 tonnes compared to 570,692 tonnes in September 2023.

An APCMA spokesperson said this is the fourth straight monthly decline in sales and continuous downfall in industry’s capacity utilisation.

The overall despatches shrank 6pc to 3.54m tonnes in September from 3.751m tonnes last year. During the 1QFY25, total cement despatches were 10.269m tonnes, down by 13.6pc from 11.885m tonnes in 1QFY24. Domestic despatches fell by 19.78pc in July-September FY25 to 8.13m tonnes from 10.133m tonnes while export showed 22.19pc growth to 2.14m tonnes from 1.751m tonnes.

Urea, DAP offtake

Urea sales plunged 35pc year-on-year to 365,000 tonnes in September due to higher prices and weaker farmer economics.

Tanweer Ahmed of Topline Securities said urea sales also tumbled 35pc month-on-month due to seasonal factors. He said total DAP [di-ammonium phosphate] sales during September were anticipated at 143,000 tonnes, up 35pc year-on-year and 61pc month-on-month, thus taking 9M2024 sales to 940,000 tonnes, down 6pc.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

High cost of living
Updated 04 Oct, 2024

High cost of living

There will be no let-up in the pain of middle-class people when it comes to grocery expenses, school fees, and hospital bills.
Regional response
04 Oct, 2024

Regional response

IT is welcome that Afghanistan’s neighbours are speaking with one voice when it comes to the critical issue of...
Cultural conservation
04 Oct, 2024

Cultural conservation

THE Sindh government’s recent move to declare the Sayad Hashmi Reference Library as a protected heritage site is...
Judicial infighting
03 Oct, 2024

Judicial infighting

As other state institutions grow more assertive, continued failure to present a united front will increasingly endanger SC's authority.
Iranian salvo
Updated 03 Oct, 2024

Iranian salvo

With the US and UK egging on Israel, instead of reining in their rabid ally, it is difficult to foresee a negotiated denouement of this conflict.
Chance to play well
03 Oct, 2024

Chance to play well

THE announcement came without warning very late on Tuesday night. Merely six months since his reappointment and 11...