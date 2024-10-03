No deadline for constitutional package: Irfan Siddiqui

• PML-N leader meets Fazl, says amendments to be passed only after consensus

• Dismisses rumours that govt is seeking to extend CJP Isa’s term

ISLAMABAD: Senior PML-N leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Wednesday that no time frame has been set for the passage of the constitutional amendments package, suggesting that it could extend beyond the retirement of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Talking to reporters after a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mr Siddiqui stressed that the amendments would only be passed after achieving broader political consensus. “The situation will be clear in a week or two,” he added.

Addressing rumours that the government is seeking to extend Chief Justice Isa’s term, the leader clarified that the proposed amendments are not aimed at any specific individual. He noted that Maulana Fazl supports the idea of establishing a constitutional court and reinstating the procedure for judicial appointments as outlined in the 18th Amend­ment.

However, the Maulana has expressed reservations about certain issues, which are currently being reviewed by his legal team.

Mr Siddiqui, parliamentary leader of the PML-N in the Senate, explained that the JUI-F chief wants to ensure that the amendments do not infringe upon fundamental rights and civil liberties. Mr Siddiqui stressed the importance of having Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s support and indicated that the government would prefer to pass the amendments with his backing, even if it garners sufficient support without his party.

Senator Siddiqui also criticised the Supreme Court’s May 2022 decision, which ruled that votes cast against party lines under Article 63-A should not be counted. “Where is this written in the Constitution?” he asked, arguing that a vote against the party line only results in disqualification.

About the review petition against the interpretation of the disqualification clause, he said the court appeared to be going to “rectify its mistake”.

Mr Siddiqui also criticised the SC’s July 12 verdict on reserved seats, insisting that it was against the Constitution and the law. He condemned the judiciary for admitting, after decades, that the execution of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a mistake. “Stop making such mistakes and stay within your constitutional limits,” he said. He underscored that under Article 239(5) of the Constitution, no court has the authority to challenge a constitutional amendment passed by parliament.

Earlier, Senator Siddiqui visited the JUI-F chief residence, where they discussed the overall political situation and the proposed constitutional amen­d­­ments. He also congratulated Maulana Fazl on his unopposed re-election as JUI-F chief. Maulana Asad Mehmood and other JUI-F leaders were also present at the meeting.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2024