Tax authority revamps top hierarchy to speed up digitalisation

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has re-designated the functions of senior tax officers as part of a restructuring to simplify functions and accelerate digitalisation.

The FBR issued a notification on Wednesday to notify the changes to empower member operations and policy to monitor tax compliance better.

As per the decision, the post of member (Public Relations) is re-designated as member (Taxp­ayers Services) while the post of member (accounting) is re-designated as Member (Organisational Audit). This decision was taken to streamline the working of senior members.

It was also decided that the director general (Revenue Analysis) will report to member (IR-­Policy), FBR and the Director General, Internal Audit (IR) will report to member (Organ­isational Audit).

Earlier, both DGs were reporting to the chairman of FBR, while the line members had no knowledge about their performance.

Similarly, the posts of member (information technology) and member (digital initiatives) were merged and re-designated as director general (information technology and digital transf­ormation).

The DG (IT &DT) will now report to member (IR-Operations), FBR.There were complaints that member IT was not sharing data with the member operation, which is responsible for revenue collection.

To streamline the function, the powers and functions of member (information technology) and member (digital initiatives) will be exercised by the member (IR-Operations).

