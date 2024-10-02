E-Paper | October 02, 2024

Defector arrested in failed bid to return to North Korea on stolen bus

AFP Published October 2, 2024 Updated October 2, 2024 03:46pm
(FILES) This picture taken from Paju on July 30, 2024 shows a North Korean flag fluttering in the wind at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea. — AFP File Photo
(FILES) This picture taken from Paju on July 30, 2024 shows a North Korean flag fluttering in the wind at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea. — AFP File Photo

A North Korean defector to the South was apprehended after he crashed a stolen bus near the border in a failed bid to return to his isolated homeland, police told AFP on Wednesday.

The suspect had fled to the South in 2011, and was attempting to re-enter the North aboard the stolen bus when he crashed into a barricade on a bridge just south of the heavily fortified demilitarised zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas, according to Gyeonggi Bukbu provincial police.

“He lives under difficult economic conditions as a construction worker and misses his family still in the North,” an investigator told AFP, explaining the man’s reasons for the attempted crossing.

The police are considering charging the suspect, who is in his 30s, with theft and violating national security laws, the investigator added.

Crossings from the South to the North are rare, with defectors typically heading in the opposite direction, often via China after crossing the Yalu River, which separates it from North Korea.

More than 34,000 North Koreans have defected to the South since the 1950-53 Korean War, though it is not unheard of for some to try returning to the isolated country.

A former North Korean defector who had been working as a janitor made his way back to the North by crossing the eastern DMZ in January 2022.

Between 2012 and 2021, 31 defectors returned to the North, according to the Unification Ministry in Seoul.

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in years, with Pyongyang ramping up weapons tests and bombarding the South with balloons carrying rubbish, and Seoul suspending a military deal and resuming propaganda broadcasts in response.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Moments of dread

Moments of dread

Rafia Zakaria
Prophecies are not needed. It does not take much looking around to note that the world is undergoing exceptional mayhem.

Editorial

Constitutional courts
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Constitutional courts

How can the govt expect any court established by it to be seen as fair and impartial?
Lebanon invasion
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Lebanon invasion

Hezbollah is at heart a guerrilla movement, and though it may be severely degraded, its cadres on the ground are not likely to be deterred.
Painful loop
02 Oct, 2024

Painful loop

PAKISTAN’S polio situation has drastically deteriorated with the country now reporting 24 cases this year — four...
Punitive tax plan
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

Punitive tax plan

FBR strategy appears to rely solely on enforcement through punitive actions without actually reforming the complicated tax regime.
US sabre-rattling
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

US sabre-rattling

If America is serious about preventing a wider regional war, it should reconsider its military deployment plans.
Balochistan bleeds
01 Oct, 2024

Balochistan bleeds

BALOCHISTAN continues to sink into an abyss of violence and despair, with the province once again experiencing a...