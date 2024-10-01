Austria enters uncharted territory after far-right win

VIENNA: Austria entered uncharted territory on Monday after the far-right scored a historic national election win, with parties facing an uphill task to form a new government.

The far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) under Herbert Kickl has rapidly regained ground lost in a string of corruption scandals, winning 28.8 per cent in Sunday’s vote, according to near-complete results. The FPOe beat the ruling conservative People’s Party (OeVP) into second place on 26.3pc, and the left-wing Social Democrats (SPOe) into third on 21.1pc.

But so far all parties have refused to work with Kickl because of his radical proposals. “Winner — and what now?” said the daily Kurier’s main headline with a photo of Kickl giving a thumbs-up.

A vocal critic of the European Union and its sanctions against Russia for its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Kickl’s abrasiveness has left him isolated among Austrian lawmakers. Uncertainty over what would happen next dominated Austria, as Kickl’s FPOe could end up being sidelined like some of its far-right allies in Europe.

“Times are changing,” Dutch far-right firebrand Geert Wilders wrote on X after Austria’s election results were announced, listing 11 European countries where nationalist parties were “winning”.

In neighbouring Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban hailed “another win for the #Patriots”. French far-right leader Marine Le Pen expressed “delight” at the “groundswell that carries the defence of national interests, the safeguarding of identities and the resurrection of sovereignties”.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2024