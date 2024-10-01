E-Paper | October 01, 2024

Austria enters uncharted territory after far-right win

AFP Published October 1, 2024 Updated October 1, 2024 08:02am
Herbert Kickl, leader and top candidate of right-wing populist Freedom Party of Austria (FPOe) is celebrated by supporters as he arrives at the party’s election event after exit poll numbers were announced at the Stiegl-Ambulanz restaurant in Vienna, Austria on September 29, 2024, during Austria’s general election. — AFP
Herbert Kickl, leader and top candidate of right-wing populist Freedom Party of Austria (FPOe) is celebrated by supporters as he arrives at the party’s election event after exit poll numbers were announced at the Stiegl-Ambulanz restaurant in Vienna, Austria on September 29, 2024, during Austria’s general election. — AFP

VIENNA: Austria entered uncharted territory on Monday after the far-right scored a historic national election win, with parties facing an uphill task to form a new government.

The far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) under Herbert Kickl has rapidly regained ground lost in a string of corruption scandals, winning 28.8 per cent in Sunday’s vote, according to near-complete results. The FPOe beat the ruling conservative People’s Party (OeVP) into second place on 26.3pc, and the left-wing Social Democrats (SPOe) into third on 21.1pc.

But so far all parties have refused to work with Kickl because of his radical proposals. “Winner — and what now?” said the daily Kurier’s main headline with a photo of Kickl giving a thumbs-up.

A vocal critic of the European Union and its sanctions against Russia for its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Kickl’s abrasiveness has left him isolated among Austrian lawmakers. Uncertainty over what would happen next dominated Austria, as Kickl’s FPOe could end up being sidelined like some of its far-right allies in Europe.

“Times are changing,” Dutch far-right firebrand Geert Wilders wrote on X after Austria’s election results were announced, listing 11 European countries where nationalist parties were “winning”.

In neighbouring Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban hailed “another win for the #Patriots”. French far-right leader Marine Le Pen expressed “delight” at the “groundswell that carries the defence of national interests, the safeguarding of identities and the resurrection of sovereignties”.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Punitive tax plan
01 Oct, 2024

Punitive tax plan

THE government is desperate to increase its abysmally low tax collection to meet the stringent revenue conditions of...
US sabre-rattling
01 Oct, 2024

US sabre-rattling

AMERICAN sabre-rattling is unlikely to bring calm to a Middle East that is ready to explode. If anything,...
Balochistan bleeds
01 Oct, 2024

Balochistan bleeds

BALOCHISTAN continues to sink into an abyss of violence and despair, with the province once again experiencing a...
Legal games
Updated 30 Sep, 2024

Legal games

The ECP should stop playing games and take a clear position. It should not expect sympathy from the courts at this point.
Trust needed
30 Sep, 2024

Trust needed

THE situation in Swat remains tense. The locals have, for quite some time now, been raising the alarm over the...
Dengue danger
30 Sep, 2024

Dengue danger

THE slightest change in temperature is a harbinger of a disease to come. Hence, in the post-monsoon season, when the...