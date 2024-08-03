E-Paper | August 03, 2024

X ban may be lifted if social media rules framed: Azma Bukhari

Zulqernain Tahir Published August 3, 2024 Updated August 3, 2024 08:26am

LAHORE: Punjab Inf­ormation Minister Azma Bokhari has said the government may lift the ban on X (formerly Twitter) if social media rules and regulations are framed.

“We are not against social media, but we are talking about rules and regulations. If the (social media) rules and regulations are made, the ban on X will be removed,” Ms Bokhari told journalists here on Friday.

The Shehbaz government had shut down X in February this year following allegations of change of general election results by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The federal government, however, had defended the ban on the popular social media platform, saying that the move was “legitimate” when it came to addressing national security concerns.

Ms Bokhari further said that many countries had laws governing social media. “In every country laws are made to solve the problems and freedom of expression is abused. There are distorted traditions in our society,” she said and added the social media accounts were regulated all over the world.

Punjab minister says govt backs ‘regulated’ social media

Digital terrorism is carried out through social media accounts. All accou­nts must be governed by the rules and regulations,” the minister declared.

About the PTI’s incarcerated founder, Ms Bokhari said: “Imran Khan is mentally disturbed in jail. On the one hand, he is saying that the army should appoint its representative for talks with the PTI, and on the other, he is saying that Mohsin Naqvi is the representative of the army.”

She said, “Imran Khan should apologise first [over May 9 incidents]. Let him first admit that they have done all this and he has made a mistake.”

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Digital disruptions
Updated 03 Aug, 2024

Digital disruptions

Controlling people's lives virtually may end up pushing Pakistan even further behind in the race for digital supremacy.
Monsoon havoc
03 Aug, 2024

Monsoon havoc

THE ongoing monsoon rains lashing different parts of the country have brought back grim memories of the long trail ...
Selective bans
03 Aug, 2024

Selective bans

MAJOR international tournaments, such as the Olympics, the football World Cup, etc, are supposed to bring people...
Proscription regime
Updated 02 Aug, 2024

Proscription regime

Furthermore, the root causes that attract many ordinary citizens to the terrorist cause need to be addressed.
Bloated power bills
02 Aug, 2024

Bloated power bills

THE practice of power distribution companies systematically overcharging their customers to show higher bill ...
Expelling the media
02 Aug, 2024

Expelling the media

IT has been a while since Pakistan did its image a favour; the most recent disservice occurred on Wednesday when...