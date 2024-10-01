Girl gang-raped by police officer, his friend in Sargodha

SARGODHA: A police officer along with his friend gang-raped a student of 10th class who was trying to get her father released from custody of Kot Momin police.

The suspects left the girl in front of her aunt’s house when her condition became critical and fled.

As per the first information report (FIR) lodged by the victim with Kot Momin Police, her father was arrested by the Kot Momin Police Station in a fake case of hashish. A man who claimed to be a friend of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the police station called her to clarify the position of her father, saying that he would be released if she could prove his innocence.

She further said she was going to the police station when the ASI and his friend kidnapped her in a car and forcibly took her to a house in Nizamabad. She alleged that both the suspects gang-raped her at gunpoint and when her condition worsened, they dumped her in front of her paternal aunt’s house at 2am.

As per the police report, both the suspects nominated in the FIR had been arrested by Kot Momin police.

The victim girl alleged that police were harassing her and her family and also threatening her father to force her to withdraw the rape case or he would be implicated in other fake cases too. She appealed to the chief minister for justice and security.

District Police Officer Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi constituted an investigation team, headed by SP Investigation and ASP, to look into the matter.

SHOT DEAD: A man was shot dead while his nephew was injured by their opponents at the district bar association in Jauharabad.

Some armed men, including Abdul Khaliq Changykhel, riding motorcycles opened fire on Aftab Pithial Awan, the son of Muhammad Ihsan, a resident of village Choha, and his nephew Muhammad Aslam Pathial Awan as they reached near main entrance of district bar association.

They were going to appear before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Iqbal. The firing left both the men wounded. Both the injured were shifted to hospital where Aftab succumbed to injuries and his nephew Aslam was reported to be in critical condition.

The attackers managed to escape. It is pertinent to mention here that the main gate of the district court is guarded by a special squad of police but it did not bother to arrest the assailants who escaped from the scene.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2024