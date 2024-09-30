E-Paper | September 30, 2024

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka records first deflation in 39 years

AFP Published September 30, 2024 Updated September 30, 2024 04:54pm
A general view of a main market is seen, after The International Monetary Fund’s executive board approved a $3 billion, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 21. — Reuters/File
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka’s economy recorded falling consumer prices for the first time in 39 years, official data showed on Monday, with the September inflation figure dipping to negative 0.5 per cent.

Census and Statistics Department data showed price drops in both food and non-food goods contributing to deflation in September, compared to inflation of 0.5pc in August.

Sri Lanka last recorded deflation in October 1985 with a figure of negative 2.1pc.

Inflation peaked at 69.8pc two years ago at the height of an unprecedented economic crisis in the island nation.

Acute shortages of food, fuel and medicines led to months of protests that eventually forced then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to temporarily flee the country and resign in July 2022.

His successor Ranil Wickremesinghe secured a $2.9billion International Monetary Fund bailout and raised taxes and prices to stabilise the economy.

Wickremesinghe lost office after a presidential election earlier this month.

The winner of that contest, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has vowed to maintain the IMF programme but relax some of the austerity measures it imposed.

