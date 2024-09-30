DSP’s son found shot dead in D.I. Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The son of a local police officer in Tank was killed by unidentified assailants who threw his body in the Abdulkhel village, a hilly area of Dera Ismail Khan, local police said on Sunday.

The body has been recovered by the police from the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station. The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Naman, son of DSP Tank Haji Syed Marjan Khan.

While quoting the police, APP reported that the youth was shot multiple times before his body was thrown into the fields. The police took the body into custody and started an investigation.

Two killed in road accidents

Two motorcyclists were killed and three children injured in road accidents in different localities of Dera Ismail Khan during the last 24 hours.

According to details, 34-year-old Waheed Malana, a resident of Gomal Kalan, was returning home from Yarik on a motorcycle with three children. When they reached near Mufti Mehmood Chowk, a Datson pickup hit their two-wheeler. Mr Malana died on the spot while the three children got injured.

The body and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan. The police registered a case on the report of the victim’s brother.

In another accident, a motorcyclist was hit by an unknown vehicle on the Tank road near the Potta area. The motorcyclist, identified as Abdul Razzaq, a resident of Tank, died on the spot.

Eight ‘outlaws’ arrested

The district police claimed to have arrested eight outlaws and recovered illegal arms and drugs from their possession.

In a statement on Sunday, the police spokesman said two absconders named Rozi Khan alias Rozak and Siyal were held by a police team from Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station.

The accused were wanted by police in multiple cases of attempted murder and drug peddling, the spokesperson claimed.

Six other people were arrested on charges of illegal weapons possession and theft. The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started further investigation.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2024