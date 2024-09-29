E-Paper | September 29, 2024

SpaceX launches rescue mission to bring home stranded astronauts

Anadolu Agency Published September 29, 2024 Updated September 29, 2024 05:26pm
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft lifts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida for its journey to the International Space Station on September 29. — Screengrab from X(@SenBillNelson)
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft lifts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida for its journey to the International Space Station on September 29. — Screengrab from X(@SenBillNelson)

A SpaceX rocket lifted off with two passengers on Saturday to retrieve two American astronauts stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for months, according to Nasa.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1:17pm, carrying Nasa astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov to the ISS.

The mission, Crew-9, features two empty seats intended to return Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been stranded on the ISS for months due to issues with their Boeing-designed Starliner spacecraft.

“Congrats to Nasa and SpaceX on a successful launch,” NASA chief Bill Nelson wrote on X. “We live in an exciting period of exploration and innovation in the stars.”

Wilmore and Williams, originally intended for an eight-day stay, had their mission extended after propulsion problems forced Nasa to reconsider their return plans.

“We know that this launch is a bit unique in moving from the plan for crew members to two,” noted Nasa Associate Administrator Jim Free. “I do want to thank SpaceX for their support and flexibility.”

Following intensive evaluations of the Starliner’s reliability, the launch was postponed from mid-August to late September, further delayed by Hurricane Helene.

The SpaceX Dragon vessel is scheduled to dock with the ISS on Sunday at around 2130GMT, allowing for a handover of duties before the return trip.

In total, Crew-9 will conduct 200 scientific experiments during their five-month stay.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Heart of the matter
29 Sep, 2024

Heart of the matter

AS World Heart Day is observed today with the theme ‘Use Heart for Action’, Pakistan faces a growing epidemic of...
A close watch
29 Sep, 2024

A close watch

THE IMF Executive Board’s stress on the importance of “vigilant monitoring” of its new $7bn programme’s...
Nasrallah’s murder
Updated 29 Sep, 2024

Nasrallah’s murder

Israel’s bloodlust has brought the world to the brink of a massive conflagration.
World News Day
Updated 28 Sep, 2024

World News Day

Newsrooms must work on rebuilding readers’ trust. Journalists should build bridges, not divisions, through compassionate, sincere storytelling.
Fake encounters
Updated 28 Sep, 2024

Fake encounters

Police forces in all provinces must take a strong stand against the culture of encounters, and ensure that LEAs’ personnel operate by the book.
National wound
28 Sep, 2024

National wound

PAKISTAN has been plagued with the ulcer of missing persons for decades now, leaving countless families in anguish...