PTI, PML-N trade barbs over clashes

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: As police cracked down on PTI leaders and workers protesting against the price hike, alleged mandate theft, and in support of an independent judiciary, the opposition party condemned the government’s “undemocratic” behaviour, accusing the ruling elite of infringing on fundamental human rights, including the right to assemble.

The party alleged that the federal and Punjab governments are intentionally attempting to create chaos and instability in the country, warning that the government will be held accountable for any untoward situation.

“Everyone can see what is being done to us in Rawalpindi and Lahore. It is our right to hold peaceful protests, and our founding chairman Imran Khan has always urged us to respect the law,” PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram said during a news conference at Khyber Pakhtun­khwa House in Islamabad on Saturday.

He said the PTI wanted to hold a peaceful protest in Liaquat Bagh to voice concerns over the price hike, electoral mandate theft, and to support an independent judiciary. “After the cancellation of the no-objection certificate (NOC), we called for a peaceful protest. However, law enforcement agencies raided the homes of members of the national and provincial assemblies and arrested numerous leaders and workers. The government wants to deprive us of our constitutional rights,” he alleged.

PTI accuses Centre, Punjab of inciting unrest, PML-N blames Gandapur for using KP resources to ‘attack’ Punjab

Mr Waqas said all routes leading to Liaquat Bagh were sealed, and even small streets were blocked with containers. “Workers and leaders faced baton charges and shelling by the police. The worst part was the use of expired tear gas shells against protesters, resulting in injuries to several leaders and workers. Unfortunately, the federal and Punjab governments are trying to create unrest in the country,” he said.

“The government has claimed that people are coming from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but I ask, are people from KP not Pakistanis? The government is trying to sow discord among the masses. We have witnessed false-flag operations in the past. Can the use of police address issues?” he questioned.

The PTI leader demanded that the government and “extension mafia” should prioritise the country over their interests and called for the immediate release of all arrested workers.

KP resources being used: PML-N

Punjab Information Minister and PML-N leader Azma Bokhari has accu­sed Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur of using Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s resources to “attack” Punjab. “Had Gandapur not been allowed to enter Punjab, he wouldn’t have even been able to cross the Attock Bridge. [Ex-KP chief minister] Pervez Khattak had also tried to come to Islamabad but couldn’t cross the Attock Bridge,” she said at a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

She claimed that the “terrorist group of PTI” had taught youngsters how to make petrol bombs. “In fact, PTI intends to sabotage the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conference by creating unrest,” she alleged, accusing the party of conspiring against the country.

“We will not tolerate any derogatory remarks against Pakistan and its institutions during protests. They repeatedly claim to be peaceful, but everyone has seen their version of peace…,” she said.

Mr Bokhari wondered how a KP chief minister could enter another province armed with an AK-47. “Did any political party ever hold rallies with weapons?”

In reply to a question, Ms Bokhari warned that if PTI members picked up guns, they would be treated like terrorists. “PTI members should cut Imran Khan’s birthday cake outside Adiala Jail instead of at Minar-i-Pakistan.”

PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry said the so-called chain of protests had been launched by a “gang of rioters seeking an NRO”, and in doing so, they were not only holding the country and nation hostage, but also targeting Punjab.

He told a presser in Faisalabad that spreading anarchy in the name of protests could not be allowed. He criticised the KP chief minister, saying he did nothing for the people of KP except engaging in corruption and abusing opponents.

Tariq Saeed in Toba Tek Singh also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2024