E-Paper | September 28, 2024

Weekly inflation rises 12.8pc

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published September 28, 2024 Updated September 28, 2024 11:35am

ISLAMABAD: Short-term inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), rose 12.80 per cent on an annual basis in the week ending Sept 26 owing to an increase in the prices of perishable products.

The SPI-based inflation reversed to a modest increase after a one-week decline. It increased 0.05pc week-on-week, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

The upward trend in short-term inflation is due to a price rise in perishable food products such as tomatoes, onions and pulses, while diesel and petrol rates declined.

Although petrol prices declined marginally in the previous four weeks, this has been offset by an increase in the prices of perishable vegetables.

On an annual basis, the items whose prices increased the most included gas charges for Q1 (570pc), pulse gram (60.21pc), onions (51.72pc), tomatoes (34.34pc), beef (25.61pc), powdered milk (25.41pc), shirting (20.17pc), chicken (17.07pc), cooked daal (15.97pc), salt powder (15.38pc), georgette (13.78pc) and energy saver (12.87pc).

In contrast, the prices of wheat flour dropped 38.12pc, followed by petrol (24.73pc), diesel (24.06pc), chillies powder (20pc), electricity charges for Q1 (13.47pc), sugar (11.18pc), cooking oil 5-litre (10.87pc), rice basmati broken (9.86pc), pulse masoor (9.22pc), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (6.37pc), gur (6.19pc) and LPG (1.91pc).

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

World News Day
Updated 28 Sep, 2024

World News Day

Newsrooms must work on rebuilding readers’ trust. Journalists should build bridges, not divisions, through compassionate, sincere storytelling.
Fake encounters
Updated 28 Sep, 2024

Fake encounters

Police forces in all provinces must take a strong stand against the culture of encounters, and ensure that LEAs’ personnel operate by the book.
National wound
28 Sep, 2024

National wound

PAKISTAN has been plagued with the ulcer of missing persons for decades now, leaving countless families in anguish...
Breathing space
27 Sep, 2024

Breathing space

PAKISTAN’S last-gasp $7bn IMF bailout approved by the multilateral lender more than two months after an agreement...
Kurram flare-up
27 Sep, 2024

Kurram flare-up

A MIXTURE of territorial disputes, tribal differences and sectarian tensions in KP’s Kurram district has turned ...
Dire straits
27 Sep, 2024

Dire straits

THE distressing state of education in Pakistan has once more been cast into the spotlight. The first meeting of the...