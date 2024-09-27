One held over sexual assault on woman at govt hospital in Karachi

KARACHI: Police have arrested one nominated accused over charges of a sexual assault on a woman inside a government hospital in Orangi Town, said a senior police officer on Thursday.

SSP-West Tariq Illahi Mastoi told Dawn that the police had arrested the man for his involvement in a case (FIR 543/2024) registered under Section 354/34 of PPC at Orangi police station.

According to the contents of the FIR, the complainant woman said she got her infant daughter admitted to the children’s ward in Sindh Government Qatar Hospital on Sept 22.

The woman said that when the fever of her daughter increased, the hospital staff asked her to bring an injection from a medical store. As she came out of the ward at around 2:30am, a young man grabbed her hand and took to a room where two more men were present, she said.

She said the suspects attempted to sexually assault her, but a watchman and other hospital staff rescued her. She nominated the held suspect and two unknown suspects in the FIR.

