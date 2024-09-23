Faisalabad hospital staffer accused of raping teenage patient

TOBA TEK SINGH: An employee at Allied Hospital in Faisalabad allegedly raped a teenage patient on hospital premises on Sunday.

The complainant, the patient’s mother, filed an first information report (FIR) with the Civil Lines police under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code that she brought her ailing daughter to the hospital for medical tests.

The suspect, a friend of the complainant’s husband, asked her to wait outside and took the girl to the labour room. There, he allegedly kept her for three hours, administered an anesthetic, and raped her while she was unconscious.

After losing contact with the suspect, the mother arrived at the labour room with the help of others and found her daughter unconscious. Upon regaining consciousness, the girl told her mother about the assault. The police said that raids were being conducted to arrest the suspect.

PFA: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a food processing factory in the Chak Jhumra industrial estate, Faisalabad, and seized large quantities of substandard and fake spices and food items.

According to a Punjab Food Authority press release, the recovered items included 15,000 kg of expired spices, 640 kg of expired fruit jam, 320 kg of substandard plum chutney, and 280 kg of chili sauce.

The factory was sealed, and legal action is being taken against the owner.

RELEASED: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-backed candidate from Rajana (PP-122) Sardar Khawar Sher Gadhi, former union council Nazim Nadeem Abbas of Athwal, and several other Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf activists were released from district jail on Sunday.

They had been arrested on Saturday at the Rajana interchange on Motorway M-3 while on their way to attend a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf public meeting in Lahore.

ROOF COLLAPSE: Two women were killed and two others injured when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed in Chak 327 GB, Chuttiana area, on Sunday.

The house belonged to Mufti Atif, a teacher at Jamia Ayesha Siddiqa seminary. Local residents rescued the four women trapped under the debris.

Mufti Atif’s sister and niece died in the incident, while his mother and daughter were seriously injured and were shifted to Shorkot Cantonment Trust Hospital for treatment.

CASE: Eight people were booked on Sunday for beating a drug addict they caught stealing wires near Fesco’s steam power grid station on Kashmir Road.

According to the first information report (FIR), registered by Mansoorabad police under Sections 355, 342, 506, and 34 of the Pakistan Pennal Code (PPC), ASI Farzand Ali reported that a viral video showed Muhammad Waseem and seven accomplices severely beating the addict after tying him to a tree.

Police have arrested Waseem and Rustam, and raids are underway to apprehend the others.

FIRE: A fire broke out in an LPG cylinder shop following a cylinder explosion during decanting on Sunday evening in Chak 30 JB, Narwala Road, Faisalabad.

Shop owner Ali Raza was injured. Rescue 1122 firefighters extinguished the fire and prevented seven other gas cylinders in the shop from exploding.

KILLED: A young man was killed by robbers after resisting a robbery in Faisalabad on Sunday.

Usman, of Gulshan Iqbal Town, was returning home from Chak 232 RB Bawaywala when four gunmen intercepted him. When he resisted their attempt to snatch cash, they shot him, causing fatal injuries.

The robbers took Rs5,000 from his pocket and fled the scene.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2024